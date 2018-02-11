Olympics Women's Hockey: Sunday results, TV schedule, group standings, medals
USA beats Finland in its opener of the women's tournament
The NHL may not be sending players to the Olympics this year, but the women's ice hockey tournament will still feature the very best the world has to offer. The women opened their portion of the tournament on Saturday and games run through February 21, when both the bronze and gold medal games will take place in Pyeongchang.
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action -- including the the tournament, format, group standings, and full schedule.
(Note: This post will update with results as the tournament progresses.)
Sunday's results
Format
Group A will feature the top four teams based on the 2016 IIHF World Ranking -- the United States, Canada, Finland and Olympic Athletes from Russia -- with each of them automatically earning a spot in the elimination round. Group B will feature the remaining four teams in the tournament, including a unified Korean team that has representatives from both North Korea and South Korea, with only the top two teams qualifying for the elimination. round.
After each team competes in three preliminary round games (one against each other team in their group), the top two teams in the Group A table will receive a first-round bye in the medal round -- automatically advancing them to the semifinal round. In the quarterfinal round, the third-place team from Group A will play the second-place team in Group B, while the fourth-place team in Group A plays the top team in Group B. The quarterfinal winners will advance to face the top two teams in Group A, while the two quarterfinal losers will play the bottom two teams in Group B in a classification round that determines places five through eight in the tournament standings.
TV and Stream
The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. NBC Sports Live Extra is where you'll be able to stream all the matches live. This post will be updated with specific listings as the tournament nears.
Tables and Results
Group A
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Canada
1
1
0
0
0
+5
3
USA
1
1
0
0
0
+2
3
Finland
1
0
0
0
1
-2
0
Olympic Athletes from Russia
1
0
0
0
1
-5
0
Group B
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Switzerland
1
1
0
0
0
+8
3
Sweden
1
1
0
0
0
+1
3
Japan
1
0
0
0
1
-1
0
Korea
1
0
0
0
1
-8
0
Below you can find the full schedule of games for both the group and elimination/medal-round stages.
(All times in EST, Team USA games in bold)
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Group
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden 2, Japan 1
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Switzerland 8, Korea 0
|B
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|2:40 a.m.
|USA 3, Finland 1
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada 5, Russia 0
|A
|Monday, Feb. 12
|2:40 a.m.
|Switzerland-Japan
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-Korea
|B
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
|2:40 a.m.
|Canada-Finland
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Russia
|A
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Switzerland
|B
|7:10 a.m.
|Japan-Korea
|B
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|2:40 a.m.
|USA-Canada
|A
|7:10 a.m.
|Finland-Russia
|A
|Friday, Feb. 16
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Consolation Playoff
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Consolation Playoff
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|Monday, Feb. 19
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Seventh-Place Game
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Fifth-Place Game
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Bronze Medal
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Gold Medal
