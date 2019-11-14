One of Jesse Owens' gold medals from the 1936 Berlin Olympics to be sold

One of the four gold medals that the legendary Jesse Owens won during the 1936 Olympic Games is being sold. Goldin Auctions is set to put the piece of Olympic history up for the highest bidder to take home, next week.

This has the potential to be the second of Owens' four gold medals to be sold at an auction. In 2013, one of them went for $1,466,574, which was the highest price in history for Olympic memorabilia.

Owens' two other gold medals were believed to be up for auction in 2017, but there's no record of those medals being purchased by a bidder.

At the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany, Owens took home gold medals in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meter relay, and long jump.

Owens rose to prominence at a very early age as he tied the world record of 9.4 seconds in the 100-yard dash while he was a student at East Technical High School in Cleveland. In addition, he also tied the long jump record of 24 feet, 9 1/2 inches, before heading on to Ohio State where he won eight individual NCAA championships.

Goldin Auctions' Holiday Auction is where Owens' gold medal will be available, and will run from Monday, Nov. 18 until Dec. 7. Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda's autographed lineup card from the 2000 Olympic baseball gold medal game will also be up for auction.