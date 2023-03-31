Former Paralympic gold medalist and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius was denied parole on Friday by South Africa's parole board. The decision means he will stay in prison a decade after he shot and killed girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

According to a report by CBS News, the board denied Pistorius his parole after considering a multitude of factors as to whether he still poses a threat to public safety. Those factors include his conduct and disciplinary record in prison, his participation in educational or other training in prison and his current mental and physical state.

As a result, Pistorius will continue to serve a 13-year and five month prison sentence he received in 2017, though he will be eligible to reapply for parole next year.

Pistorius, a double amputee who achieved great fame in the London Olympics as the "Blade Runner" in sprinting, shot and killed girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at his home in February of 2013, claiming that he had mistaken her for an intruder in the middle of the night.

Steenkamp's family made their opposition to Pistorius' parole known, sharing that they believe Pistorius cannot be ruled to be remorseful unless he admits he deliberately killed their daughter. Pistorius had previously applied for parole in 2021, but was denied on the grounds that he had not met with the Steenkamp family as required under South African law.