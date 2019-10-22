Paris 2024 Olympic logo revealed, instantly made fun of by everyone on the internet

The 2024 Olympics are set to take place in Paris, and on Tuesday the logo for the games was revealed. The unveiling took place at Grand Rex cinema in Paris, giving people a first look at what these games will look like, at least on the marketing front.

As it turns out, not everyone liked what they saw. First, let's check out the design on the official @paris2024 Instagram account:

The logo is meant to honor Marianne, the personification of the French Republic and a symbol of liberty and reason. Instead, many think it looks more like the Tinder logo.

Organizers at the event said, according to Yahoo:

"The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France. These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games."

Hey, at least that's what they were going for. People around the world saw the design as something different, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Swiping left on this Olympics logo #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/k3eXF9e5q0 — James Fenton (@fentonjames16) October 22, 2019

Some said it reminded them more of a hair product commercial than an Olympic logo.

Others used gifs when words could not sum up their feelings.

Here's my logo, call me maybe.

The Paris 2024 Olympics emblem has the eternal spirit of Carly Rae Jepsen. pic.twitter.com/fKu8aK9xcs — Tony Gomez (@gonytomez) October 21, 2019

Will this logo be there for us too? Many immediately saw the iconic "Rachel" haircut in the design.

These Olympics are still five years away, but planning is well underway for the games. Going forward, let's hope everything else is received better than this logo was.