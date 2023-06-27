Alcohol will not be allowed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, except for fans who pay up for VIP suite access. It's all due to Evin's law, which was established in France in 1991 to regulate the advertising of alcohol and tobacco.

While alcohol is allowed to be advertised in certain ways, such as on billboards and on some internet sites, the law is meant to protect minors from exposure to the substances. That includes restricting alcohol sales at sporting events.

According to a spokesperson for Paris 2024, organizers have not sought an exemption from this law, and will likely not do so.

"Such an exemption would have required a change in the law for an event the size of the Games. The law allows an exemption from the ban on the sale of alcohol for 10 events per organiser per year per municipality," the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS Sports. "Paris 2024 will be organising more than 700 competition sessions over 15 days of competition."

VIP areas, however, are handled differently than the general public area at sporting events, which is why those who have a suite during the Paris Olympic Games will not have to follow the same rules as other attendees.

"It is the strict application of French law that allows catering services that include the provision of alcohol to operate in hospitality areas as they are governed by a separate law on catering," the spokesperson told CBS Sports. "It is not for Paris 2024 to comment on this application of different laws, but for the legislator to define the relevant framework for event organisers."

France is not the only European country that has alcohol restrictions.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in most sports venues in Spain. English Football League and Premier League fans have not been able to drink alcohol "in view of the pitch" since 1985. In Germany, there are certain soccer matches in which alcohol is banned, particularly during big rivalries events.