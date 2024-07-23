American rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. He will be carrying it through the suburb of Saint-Denis, the final stretch before the Eiffel Tower, before Friday's opening ceremony.

"U gots to do it!!" Snoop Dogg posted on social media.

The 16-time Grammy nominee was born in Long Beach, Calif., which is part of Los Angeles county. This is a perfect transition as L.A. will be hosting the 2028 Olympic Games. This will not be Snoop Dogg's only role in Paris, as he is also expected to contribute to the NBC coverage.

Per usual, the torch was lit by the sun's rays by using a parabolic mirror. It was lit on April 16 in the sanctuary of Olympia, Greece, then crossed the Mediterranean Sea to touch down in Marseilles on May 8. French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou was the first torchbearer when it reached France.

The 68-day journey has included everything from archeological sites to museums and concerts. While the trek is almost over, the identity of the person who will light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony is still unknown.

Candidates for this honor, per Reuters, include three-time gold medalist Marie-Jose Perec, actor Omar Sy, soccer legend Zinedine Zidane, astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and survivors from the Nov. 13, 2015 terrorist attacks on Paris.