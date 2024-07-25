The United States men's basketball team is slated to begin its quest for an Olympic gold medal as the 2024 Paris Olympics get underway this month. Prior to the team's matchup against Serbia on Sunday, the NBA social media team had a little bit of fun with the players on the roster.

Members of Team USA were asked which player has the most iconic nickname, and there were a wide array of answers to the question.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry were the most common answers to the question. The likes of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Derrick White thought "King James" and "Chef Curry are among the most iconic nicknames on the United States roster.

While it's hard to argue against "King James" and "Chef Curry" being the top nicknames, Joel Embiid got some love for the "The Process" -- a nod to the Philadelphia 76ers' strategy of tearing down their roster in the early 2010s and building from the ground-up around Embiid.

Curry even revealed that Embiid introduced himself as "The Process" in the Team USA group chat.

Finally, Kevin Durant's nickname of "The Slim Reaper" earned some love from his teammates. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton stated he was a fan of that one.

"I love that nickname," Durant said. "Before, I didn't think I was worthy enough for it. I ain't do enough yet. But now?"

It's hard to argue with any of these answers as Team USA's top nickname. All of these players will be looking to live up to their nicknames when the United States begins their pursuit of winning gold at the Paris Olympics.