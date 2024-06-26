Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu will not get a chance to defend her 800m title in the 2024 Paris Olympics after falling in the middle of her race during the U.S. Olympic trials Monday. Her team submitted an appeal, but it was denied.

Mu's absence will be a significant one. She won gold in the women's 800m event at the 2020 Tokyo Games and claimed the world championship in 2022.

"I've coached it, I've preached it, I've watched it," Mu's coach, Bobby Kersee, told The Associated Press. "And here's another indication that regardless of how good we are, we can leave some better athletes home than other countries have. It's part of our American way."

The incident happened while Mu found herself in the middle of the pack and got tangled up with other competitors. She got up and continued running, but she was too far behind to save her race.

Sage Hurta-Klecker was one of the main runners affected as she had to jump out of the track to avoid Mu. She finished fifth with a time of 2:00.38 and did not qualify for the 800m in Paris.

"I'm really pissed on how that played out," Hurta-Klecker said. "That was not how I expected it to go at all."

Nia Akins took first place with a time of 1:57.36, making Mu's incident somewhat ironic. A similar thing happened to Akins during the 2021 trials, and back then it was Mu who won the race.

While it was a difficult thing to accept at the time, Akins credited her own stumble for her success Monday.

"It helped me grow a lot as a person, grow in my faith and really trust Jesus more because you just never know what is going to happen in life," Akins said. "Nothing is promised. I don't deserve this win more than anyone else did. It's like a blessing, it just happened. ... It's just life and it's just unfair sometimes. Both then and now, what happened, just unfair."