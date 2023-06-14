Former U.S. Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died on Monday evening after being involved in a motorcycle accident, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced. He was 24 years old at the time of his passing.

The tragic incident happened in the village of Bull Valley, which is located in Chicago's far northwestern suburbs. According to local news, he was rushed to the Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry. However, he was later pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Gasienica grew up ski jumping at the Norge Ski Club in Illinois. His career included participation in the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

Most notably, Gasienica represented the United States during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, where he finished 49th and 53rd in individual events. He also placed 10th in the team competition with Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Decker Dean.

"Done and dusted," Gasienica wrote on Instagram after competing in his first Olympics. "What a ridiculous experience I will cherish for a lifetime."

Outside of skiing, Gasienica's pastimes included playing golf and taking care of his dog, Iris. He is survived by his parents, Jolanta and Wojciech, and sisters, Megan and Sabina.

"His relentless pursuit of his dreams and passions was truly inspiring, and he demonstrated an unwavering determination to achieve his goals," reads his obituary. "Patrick's resilience and commitment were an embodiment of his indomitable spirit."