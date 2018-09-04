President and CEO of USA Gymnastics Kerry Perry resigns in wake of Larry Nassar scandal

The Larry Nassar scandal has claimed its second CEO of USA Gymnastics. Kerry Perry -- who was named to the position in November 2017 and started in December -- resigned amid pressure after just nine months on the job. Current and former national team members relentlessly criticized the USA Gymnastics' organization for its lack of a heartfelt response to Nassar, a former Team USA and Michigan State doctor, molesting hundreds of young gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

Kerry Perry has resigned as President and CEO of USA Gymnastics, effective immediately. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 4, 2018

When Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January, the United States Olympic Committee forced the entire USA Gymnastics board to resign in response. Perry, however, held her position. In that span, USA Gymnastics has faced criticism from the likes of Aly Raisman, who said in May: "I don't support how USA Gymnastics is handling everything right now" while suing the USOC. Last month, another pair of Olympic gymnasts in Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross stepped forward to say they were molested by Nassar and reaffirmed USA Gymnastics' lack of any type of personal response to the survivors.

According to Kocian: "If we were to speak up (when the abuse occurred), we wouldn't have been in consideration for making (the team). We didn't have a voice. As an athlete, we should have a voice."

Perry was also present when survivor Simone Biles won her record fifth U.S. all-around title in Boston last month while wearing a teal leotard to show solidarity with fellow survivors.

Chair of the USA Gymnastics Board Karen Golz issued a statement on Perry's resignation. "In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress in stabilizing itself and setting a new path to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remains at the heart of our mission," Golz said, via ESPN.

USAG has been in a constant state of flux all year. On Friday, the team parted ways with Mary Lee Tracy, the coach of the women's elite development program, after just three days. Tracy reportedly unethically contacted one of the survivors of Nassar's abuse, according to ESPN.

Golz thanked Perry "for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," according to Yahoo Sports.

USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland, who just started the job in July, said after Tracy’s departure: "As we close the day, I'm afraid I can offer nothing but disappointment. Under the circumstances, we feel that the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership," per ESPN.

Apparently, Perry stepping down is one of those adjustments in the leadership.