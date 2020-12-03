Olympic gold medalist Rafer Johnson died on Wednesday at the age of 86, at his home in Los Angeles, according to the AP and his family friend Michael Roth. The cause of death has not yet been made public.

Johnson won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics, was one of the greatest athletes of his time and was also a humanitarian. He resume includes a national decathlon championship and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. Johnson also set the world record in the decathlon on three occasions.

At the Pan American Games in 1955 he won a gold medal in his fourth decathlon and set a world record of 7,985 points.

The 6-foot-3 athlete was also honored with carrying the United States flag in the 1960 Olympic games and lightning the torch in the 1984 Olympics at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

He retired after the Rome Olympics and transitioned into acting, staring in films alongside Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. He also spent time as a sportscaster.

Johnson's accomplishments span far beyond the track. He worked for the Peace Corps, March of Dimes, Muscular Dystrophy Association and American Red Cross and received the UCLA Medal in 2016, it is the highest award for extraordinary accomplishments. On June 5, 1968, Johnson was at the Ambassador Hotel with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and helped subdue his assassin, Sirhan Sirhan.

UCLA's track is named after Johnson and his wife of 49 years, Betsy.