Rick Pitino will coach Greece national team as they try to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino is the new head coach of the Greece national team. He is expected to begin coaching the team for the Olympic qualifying tournament that gets underway on June 23, according to ESPN.

Pitino had spent the 2018-19 season coaching Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague and led the team to the Greek Basketball Cup. He had previously turned down an offer to return to Panathinaikos as both the head coach and president because he said he wanted to return to the NBA ranks.

Really honored to be coaching the Greek National team. Have a lot of work and preparation ahead but I’m looking forward to the challenge. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 8, 2019

"Obviously it's a great honor for me to accept this position, and I'm looking forward to it," Pitino told ESPN. "I'll spend most of the winter, once the brackets are announced, studying the film and we'll go to work."

Pitino will coach a team that is coming off an 11th place finish in the FIBA World Cup this past summer. However, he is inheriting a Greece roster that features Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis. He plans to meet with the Antetokounmpo brothers in March.

Pitino has four decades of coaching experience, which include head coaching jobs with Kentucky, Louisville and Providence. He also held head coaching positions in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.