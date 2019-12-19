Russia intends to file appeal against four-year Olympic ban that was handed down over doping accusations

According to the Associated Press, Russia will appeal the four-year Olympics ban that was voted on unanimously by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in the midst of the Russian doping scandal. Russia's anti-doping agency voted on the appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland on Thursday.

Russia President Vladimir Putin called the ban "unfair" and "not corresponding to common sense and law."

As of right now, Russian athletes are banned from wearing their flag or playing their anthem at international play and instead will be referred to as "Olympic Athletes From Russia." This same setup was used at the 2016 Rio 2020 Summer Olympics. In order to compete, athletes must not have a history of doping or a connection with any coverups.

WADA came to this conclusion to further punish Russia, banning them from Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after they found the country created a doping laboratory to cover-up wrongdoings of the past.

Putin says any punishments should be on a person-by-person basis and that punishing the entire country is going too far.

Supervisory board chairman Alexander Ivlev said the case will be looked at by CAS within the next 10-15 days and a verdict is expected in about three months mark.

"The ball will be in WADA's court and the issue will be discussed in a legal context. We consider the argumentation to be fairly strong and we will see how the issue develops," he said.

Before it is officially sent in, the appeal must be approved by a panel of Russian sports and anti-doping people, but they are expected to move forward with the process.

Putin has been outspoken about the case and said, "We need to wait calmly for the relevant rulings, including the arbitration court ruling and we'll know what position we're in. Russian athletes have been training and will keep training for all competitions."

The ban also includes Russia not being allowed to host world competitions unless it is "legally or practically impossible" to change the location, and Putin says they very much plan on remaining the hosts of the 2022 men's volleyball world championships.

Some are not happy with the ban, not because they find it too harsh, but because they believe it is not harsh enough. The United States Anti-Doping Agency wanted a ban on all Russian athletes, without the possibility of some participating by representing a neutral flag.