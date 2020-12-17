Russian athletes are going to be included in the next two Olympics, but you won't hear the country being mentioned by name or get to see its flag. The country has been banned from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics as a result of a doping scandal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Thursday. In addition, Russia can't use its name, flag or anthem at any world championships for the next two years.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport also ruled that the country can't host any major sporting events for the next two years

Russia can have their country name on their Olympic uniforms if the words "Neutral Athlete" or "Neutral Team" are also present. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Russian athletes were referred to as Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and were represented by the neutral olympic flag -- repercussions that also stemmed from a doping scandal.

Russia was accused of state-backed doping and cover-ups following the 2014 Olympics. The court believed that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before giving the results to WADA investigators in 2019. Once the data was received, there was evidence of doping violations.

As a result of the doping violations, Russia was forced to pay $1.27 million to WADA. The data was also received one month late, which contributed to the penalty.

WADA investigators traveled to Moscow two years ago to investigate the Russian database and verify that doping violations had been committed.