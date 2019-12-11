Russian boxers threaten to boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics if doping sanctions stand
The boxers do not want to compete as neutral athletes
There may not be any boxers from Russia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The general secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation revealed that Russian boxers will boycott the games if recent doping sanctions against the country aren't lifted, according to the Associated Press. Russian boxers can elect to compete as neutral athletes in the wake of the ban -- which is what athletes from the country had to do at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics.
All of this comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) handed down a four-year doping ban to Russia. The country won't be allowed to compete in the 2020 Olympics as well as the 2022 World Cup. If athletes under the neutral designation of "Olympic Athletes From Russia" do place at the 2020 Olympics, the Russian flag will not be raised and the country's national anthem will not be played.
The ban stems from a doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in which Russia was accused of altering laboratory data and Russia failed to comply with an investigation pertaining to the situation.
Russian boxing promoter Umar Kremlev confirmed that he has spoken with members of the Russian boxing team and said that the group "unanimously" rejected the notion of competing as neutral athletes in the 2020 Olympics.
"They said we won't go without our flag and anthem," Kremlev said, according to the AP. "We aren't going for medals, but for that feeling that I brought the highest honor home for my country."
Kremlev also stated that Russian boxers shouldn't be punished for offenses that have been committed in other sports.
"If other sports are guilty and people have breached the WADA code, why are we punished?" Kremlev added. "We are for honest sport and against doping. We want our sport to be clean... If someone breaks the rules, we push them out."
The final decision to appeal the sanction is set to be made on Dec. 19 by the Russian anti-doping agency's supervisory board.
