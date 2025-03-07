Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Wedding, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Olympics, has been accused of trafficking drugs from Colombia up through North America.

In addition to trafficking drugs, the FBI has accused Wedding of "orchestrating multiple murders and an attempted murder in the furtherance of these drug crimes." Because of the severity of his crimes, the FBI has added Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted list while also removing Alexis Flores.

Wedding allegedly has a lengthy list of aliases. Among them are "El Jefe," "Giant," 'Public Enemy," "James Conrad King," and "Jesse King." The FBI is offering $10 million for information that leads to Wedding's arrest and/or conviction.

"Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada," Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said. "The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger."

Wedding is believed to be living in Mexico, the U.S., Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala or Costa Rica. If apprehended and convicted, Wedding would face a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison.

At the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, Wedding competed in men's parallel giant slalom and finished 24th.