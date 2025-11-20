Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding has been indicted on multiple charges related to his alleged drug trafficking in the United States. On Wednesday, FBI director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the charges against Wedding, and the FBI is offering $15 million for information that leads to Wedding's arrest.

Earlier this year, the FBI added Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted list and initially offered $10 million for information on his whereabouts. On Wednesday, Bondi called the former snowboarder "one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizers in the world," according to USA Today.

Wedding, 44, is accused of trafficking drugs, primarily cocaine and fentanyl, between Mexico, the United States and Canada. Bondi stated that Wedding is the largest distributor of cocaine in his native country of Canada as he imports 60 metric tons of the drug from Mexico into the U.S. every year for a billion-dollar operation.

Ryan Wedding, ex-Olympic snowboarder, added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted amid drug trafficking, murder accusations Austin Nivison

Bondi also alleged that Wedding is aided by the Mexican Sinola cartel, which is protecting him as the FBI continues its search.

Wedding is accused of killing a U.S. federal witness in Colombia. Authorities say the witness was murdered before he was able to testify against Wedding, and a $2 million reward is being offered for more information about the witness' murder. Prior to the witness' death, law enforcement recovered $15.2 million between physical assets and cryptocurrency.

Here is the complete list of charges against Wedding, per USA Today.

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine

Conspiracy to export cocaine

Conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime

Murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime

Conspiracy to tamper with a witness, victim, or informant

Tampering with a witness, victim, or informant

Conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant

Retaliation against a witness, victim, or informant

Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

Wedding allegedly has a lengthy list of aliases. Among them are "El Jefe," "Giant," 'Public Enemy," "James Conrad King," and "Jesse King."

At the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Wedding competed for Canada in men's parallel giant slalom. He placed 24th in the event.