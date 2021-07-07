On Tuesday, USA Track and Field announced that sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been left off the women's 4x100-meter relay team for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson had previously tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

"While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games," USATF said in the statement to USA Today on Tuesday.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson broke down how Richardson's situation should've been handled.

"Why not make and example of how ridiculous the Anti-Doping agency it...how archaic the rule is about marijuana?" Samson asked of USA Track and Field when expressing his view that Richardson should be allowed to compete once her suspension is over.

"[The USATF] had an opportunity to do the right thing. They could have upheld the the 30-day suspension...and chosen to put her on the team, and yesterday they chose not to put her on the team."

Richardson received a one-month suspension after testing positive for marijuana. However, she could've been selected for the relay team since the ban would end on July 28.