Sapporo, Japan submits first official bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Sapporo, Japan has become the first official bidder for the 2030 Winter Olympics after the Japanese Olympic Committee gave the plan its seal of approval, according to the Associated Press. In addition, Barcelona and Salt Lake City are also rumored to be interested as potential bidders for the 2030 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee usually chooses the host city seven years before the Olympics are set to begin.

On Jan. 10, IOC president Thomas Bach said that Sapporo would be able to organize an "excellent" Winter Olympics if they had such an opportunity. Sapporo hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972, so they have some experience.

Sapporo was also in consideration for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milan and Cortina in Italy, before withdrawing to focus on putting a bid in for the 2030 games.

The announcement comes with quite a bit of controversy surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics that are scheduled to be held in Japan later this year. The coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 200 deaths in China in recent weeks and people have been urged to avoid traveling to China in the near future as a precaution.

Despite the outbreak, the 2020 Olympics aren't in danger of being canceled after organizers put an end to rumors that it was a possibility.