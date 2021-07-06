American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson was ruled out for the women's 100-meter dash last week after it was revealed she tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. On Tuesday, USA Track and Field announced that the 21-year-old was not part of the women's 4x100-meter relay team that will compete at the Summer Games.

Richardson received a one-month ban after the positive test, but still had a chance to be included on the relay team since the ban ends on July 28. However, Richardson was not selected to the relay team and USA Track and Field said in a statement that it needs to "maintain fairness for all of the other athletes."

"While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games," USATF said in the statement to USA Today.

In a "Today Show" interview last week, Richardson -- who was viewed as a favorite to medal in the women's 100-meter dash -- admitted to using marijuana following the death of her biological mother. Richardson used marijuana in Oregon, a state where recreational use is legal. The United States Anti-Doping Agency, however, considers marijuana a "substance of abuse."

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," Richardson told NBC on Friday. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and am allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I'm not making an excuse."

The Tokyo Olympics kick off July 23 and run through Aug. 8 after being postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.