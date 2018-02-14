Shaun White seeks return to skateboarding in 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Shaun White redeemed himself for an abject failure in Sochi's 2014 Games with a gold medal in the snowboarding halfpipe, knocking out an insane 97.75 in his final run to pass Japan's Ayumu Hirano. And even though it's entirely possible that the 2018 Winter Games will be White's last (he'll be 35 come 2022's Games in Beijing), he wants to go back to his roots for 2020's Summer Games in Tokyo -- as a skateboarder.

Long before White was recognized as one of the best snowboarders in U.S. history, he was famous for being the "next big thing" in skateboarding. White was the first athlete to win both the Winter and Summer X-Games, but he's thinking bigger. 136 athletes have competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics -- but only five have medaled in either. Furthermore, only Eddie Eagan has medaled in both Games.

White hasn't competed in X-Games skateboarding since 2011, but there's certainly precedent. He won in his last skateboard vert competition, and came in second in 2010. Although he is significantly more decorated as a snowboarder, he has the talent to compete in skateboarding as well.

Skateboarding was just added to the Summer Games in 2016, so the timing couldn't be better.

"It would mean the world to me to compete in skating," he said in Pyeongchang, via Rick Maese of The Washington Post. "It'd be great."

The reason, however, it's so difficult to compete in both Games is due to the grueling nature of Olympic schedules -- a challenge that White addressed.

"I'll have to make a hard decision at that point," he said. "To be at the top of the game of snowboarding and then decide all of a sudden to let my competitors have two years of practice on me while I pursue skateboarding ... it's a big decision. It's a lot to sacrifice to go for something like that so I'm going to make that choice in time."

With that said, in spite of his age, White isn't ready to give up on Beijing.

"I've kind of, like, found the love of the sport again," he said, per The Washington Post. "Through my friends and family and the people who support me. And I was able to stand up there and deliver the performance I gave."

Even though the future holds a lot of questions, White's present is clear. He's the halfpipe snowboarding champion for the third time in four Games, a Titanic feat, especially for someone that suffered the heartbreak that he did in Sochi.