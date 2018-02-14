Shaun White's excellent Olympic adventure: A look back at his three gold medals

When Shaun White capped the men's halfpipe final on Tuesday at the 2018 Winter Olympics with the third gold-medal run of his life, he gave the United States its 100th Olympic gold of all time at the Winter Olympics. But it wasn't the first time White, a San Diego sensation once known as much for his long, red hair as his snowboarding prowess, took an Olympic podium as No. 1. Not by a long shot.

White captures a third career gold medal in South Korea on Tuesday. USATSI

"The Flying Tomato" has been the face of American snowboarding for more than a decade. Here's a look at every single Winter Games performance he's unleashed, including this week's show in South Korea:

2006 Turin Olympics

This is where it all began. (Well, at least in an Olympics sense.) After racking up his first four Winter X Games gold medals from 2003-2005, White made his Winter Olympics debut in Italy, and he did it with a bang. Despite a rough start in the halfpipe qualifying round, he trumped everyone, including fellow Team USA snowboarder Danny Kass, with a first-place finish in the finals.

Result: Gold medal

2010 Vancouver Olympics

As monumental as his debut was, White's second Olympic appearance was even better. Sandwiching another stack of X Games golds in between his time in Italy and Vancouver, he dazzled from the get-go in 2010, securing victory after just one run. His second run, a victory lap of sorts, topped his first mark, too, putting him more than three whole points ahead of the halfpipe's silver medalist.

Result: Gold medal

2014 Sochi Olympics

Despite four consecutive superpipe gold medals at the Winter X Games leading up to his stop in Russia, White suffered an uncharacteristic setback during his third Olympic appearance. Aiming to become the first U.S. man to finish first in the same event at three straight Winter Games, he left without even a bronze, calling his outing "the worst thing I could have imagined." Making matters worse, fellow snowboarders ate up his medal-less slip-up, seizing a moment to stand above one of the world's best.

Result: Fourth place

2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

If Sochi was a sob story, Pyeongchang was a redemptive one. His perfect 100-point Grand Prix run leading up to the Games had rivals suggesting that judges were on his side, but it perfectly foreshadowed a journey from dangerous mishaps -- qualifying miscues and a training accident that left him with 62 stitches -- to ultimate glory. His 94.25 first run, a thing of beauty, was momentarily eclipsed by Japan's Ayumu Hirano, but White saved his best for last, swiping his third career halfpipe gold with a 97.75 on the event's final run.

Result: Gold medal