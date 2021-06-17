Shelby Houlihan, an American distance runner who holds record for the 1,500 and 5,000-meter race, was notified in January that she tested positive for an anabolic steroid, which is a big no-no for someone in her line of work. Though the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the decision on Tuesday, Houlihan revealed that the crux of her defense was reliant on the positive result stemming from a pork burrito she bought at a Mexican street food truck.

The steroid in question is nandrolone, a drug that Houlihan says she had never heard of before testing positive for it. In an Instagram post Tuesday, she provided an alleged explanation for how the steroid and the burrito were connected.

"I have since learned that it has long been understood by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) that eating pork can lead to a false positive for nandrolone, since certain types of pigs produce it naturally in high amounts. Pig organ meat (offal) has the highest levels of nandrolone.



In the following 5 days after being notified, I put together a food log of everything that I consumed the week of that December 15th test. We concluded that the most likely explanation was a burrito purchased and consumed approximately 10 hours before that drug test from an authentic Mexican food truck that serves pig offal near my house in Beaverton, Oregon. I notified the AIU that I believed this was the source."

Her ban runs until January 2025, which means she'll be unable to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Games as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics. She'll also be unable to run in the first track worlds held in the U.S. in 2022, which will take place in Eugene, Oreg.

The decision was made with a 2-1 majority, despite evidence that she did not take the steroid regularly -- which WADA allegedly accepted.

She outright denies ever taking any sort of performance enhancing substances, or cheating in any capacity.

"I don't do this for the accolades, money, or for people to know my name," her post continues. "I do this because I love it."

Houlihan's 1,500-meter record happened in Doha, Qatar in 2019, with a time of 3 minutes, 54.99 seconds. Her 5,000-meter record happened in Portland last year, with a time of 14:23.92. You can see her Instagram post in its entirety down below.