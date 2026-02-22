In 2010, Sidney Crosby propelled the Canada men's hockey team to a gold medal after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Team USA. On Sunday, though, Crosby looked on from the sideline as Jack Hughes' overtime goal lifted the Americans to a 2-1 win over Canada as Team USA won the gold for the first time since 1980.

Crosby missed Canada's final two games of the Olympics after he sustained a lower-body injury during the quarterfinals. He said that the decision to sit out Canada's eventual loss to Team USA was his and his alone.

"I was pretty close," he said. "I mean, ultimately I wasn't able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team, so at that point, you've got to make a decision that's best for the group. Not an easy one. But, you know, that's hockey."

Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins who also helped the Canadians win the gold medal in 2014, said that this Canada team deserved a better outcome than what ultimately unfolded on Sunday.

"I think everyone should be proud the way the team performed," he said. "I thought that, obviously, we did everything but score. In every facet, we were just so good today. I thought we deserved better, and unfortunately, you know, didn't come away at the win."

Canada's Nathan McKinnon was a little more blunt during his postgame presser.

"You be the judge of who was the better team today," said McKinnon, who missed a golden chance to give Canada a 2-1 lead in the third period.

Crosby's absence was certainly felt, especially on the offensive end. Canada got just one of its 42 shots past Connor Hellebuyck and were unable to take advantage of an extended 5-on-3 power play in the second period. The Canadians lost despite out-shooting the Americans, 42-26.

Team USA got on the board first on Matt Boldy's first-period goal. Cale Makar tied things up in the second, and the game went into overtime after neither team was able to score during the third period. The Americas captured gold during the 3-on-3 overtime when Zach Werenski fed Jack Hughes for the game-winning goal.

Crosby said that he was "really proud" of his team despite Sunday's outcome.

"I thought that the way we played all tournament, even the games leading up, I thought we were really good," he said. "We were tested in some of those games. It's not easy to get to this point, and we just found ways. I thought one of our best games was probably today. And unfortunately, it doesn't work out for us. But I'm just really proud of the group and the way we competed and the way we played."