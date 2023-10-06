Simone Biles officially became the most decorated gymnast of all time this week. Biles took home the gold in the all-around category at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday -- her 21st gold medal and her 27th overall medal at the world championships. Between that and the Olympics, Biles is up to 34 career medals, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time in both the men's and women's divisions.

Biles achieved this benchmark with an outstanding performance in every event at this year's world championships. She posted a total score of 58.399 between the balance beam, floor routine, vault, and uneven bars. She cleared the silver medalist, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade by 1.633 points.

Since returning for the U.S. Championship in August, Biles has not skipped a beat. She won the all-around title at that event and now has a lot of momentum with the 2024 Olympics in Paris on the horizon.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles was forced to pull out of several events due to getting a case of the "twisties," which is a condition that causes gymnasts to lose their spatial awareness while in the air. Now, she is getting closer to an Olympic comeback.

Last month, in an interview with 'Today,' Biles said she wants to be on a "path" to compete in Paris.

"Right now, I would say that's the path I would love to go, so I wouldn't mind if you put it in the 'yay' section," Biles said of her status for the 2024 Summer Games.

Biles will continue her competition, and preparation for the 2024 Olympics, with the finals in women's vault and uneven bars over the weekend.