Simone Biles extends record with fifth all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles continued her all-time great run as she won her fifth all-around title at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships.

In her performance, Biles scored 58.999 points to secure the victory and finished 2.1 points ahead of Tang Xijing of China. Xijing was a last-minute replacement for a teammate that wasn't able to compete.

Earns 5th world all-around title ✅

Breaks own record for women’s record margin of victory ✅

Extends a six-year unbeaten streak ✅

22nd world medal ✅



Her name is @Simone_Biles.pic.twitter.com/mFBFm70bRB — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 10, 2019

Russia's Angelina Meinkova finished in third place with a score of 56.399.

The margin of victory was the largest for Biles at a world event and the largest since the 2016 Olympics. Biles is the first woman that has won more than three all-around titles and the win is the seventh in a row for the United States in the women's all-around event.

She now has 22 medals at the event in her career, one shy of the record set by Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in the 1990s. Biles will have the opportunity to break the record in the individual events at this year's world championships, which continue through the week.

Biles has been automatic when he competes for an all-around title during her gymnastics career. Since 2013, Biles has won the all-around title at every gymnastics world championship that she's competed in. She didn't win the all-around title in 2017 because she took a year off following the 2016 Olympics.

With her fifth all-around title in tow, Biles looks to be the resounding favorite in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.