Simone Biles proved last year in Paris that she is still the most dominant gymnast in the world, as she added three more gold medals and a silver to her collection to become the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history.

For Biles to do that in her third Olympic Games was astounding, particularly coming off of a disappointing trip to Tokyo that saw her withdraw from most of the competition due to the twisties. Gymnastics is not a sport that supports a long career, and when Biles walked off the mat in Paris it figured to be the last time we saw the then-27-year-old in Olympic competition.

However, with the next Olympics set for Los Angeles, the opportunity to compete on home soil requires at least some consideration from Biles and other American sporting greats who may have otherwise called it a career. That's why Biles has yet to close the door on a fourth Olympic appearance, but as she explained to French outlet L'Equipe prior to her being honored as sportswoman of the year at the Laureus Awards in Madrid, a lot needs to happen before she makes that kind of commitment (translation via the Associated Press).

"I'm really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman," Biles said. "I've accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me."

What isn't a question is whether Biles will be on hand for the 2028 Olympics, as she'll be a part of the Games in some capacity even if she isn't competing. However, to get back into the gym with an eye on competing, Biles would need to be extremely motivated, as she explained the physical toll her career has taken on her body already.

"Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don't know that," she told L'Equipe. "But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.

"I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days," she added. "The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends, I had aches and pains for three days. So, I honestly don't know. We'll see."

Given Biles' list of accomplishments, there isn't anything external that will push her back into competing. The goal was clear for Biles going into the 2024 Olympics, as she wanted the chance to go out on top and on her own terms after having the 2021 Games taken away due to her bout with the twisties. She accomplished that and then some with her performance in Paris, and could walk away as the undisputed greatest gymnast of all-time.

And yet, the competitive fire clearly hasn't completely burned out or Biles wouldn't even be entertaining 2028 as an option. Finding the answer isn't so simple, and for Biles it likely won't come until a year or two out from the Games themselves when the Olympic cycle begins really ramping up. At that point, she'll have to decide if her desire to compete matches up with where she is physically and mentally, but for those hoping for the chance to see her compete on U.S. soil, it's not totally out of the question.