Simone Biles named Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for a second time

It's been quite the calendar year for United States gymnast Simone Biles with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo fast approaching. On Thursday, Biles was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Biles beat out United States women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who finished second in the voting of Associated Press editors and beat writers. Skier Mikaela Schiffrin came in third place while reigning WNBA MVP Elena Della Done finished in fourth place. The star gymnast also earned the honor in 2016 for her performance at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Biles had an outstanding performance at the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships, capturing gold medals in the individual all-around, vault, balance beam and floor exercise, to go along with a team gold for the Team USA. She now has 25 world championship medals overall, to go along with her five Olympic medals from Rio.

"I feel like this is the beginning of my life and I don't want gymnastics to be my whole entire life," Biles told the Associated Press. "I'm definitely going to soak in the moment and enjoy it so 10 years from now I can look back and say 'I had the time of my life out there' ... rather than 'I was good, but I was miserable.'"

In addition, Biles became the first gymnast to be named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year on two separate occasions and the first to achieve the honor in a non-Olympic year.

It's also very impressive that Biles has been able to accomplish so much while dealing with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Biles herself has expressed her frustrations for representing the United States gymnastics team even despite all of the success that she continues to have.

"It's hard coming here for an organization, having had them fail us so many times," Biles said at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships back in August. "We have done everything that they asked us for, even when we didn't want to do, and they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally had one job, and you couldn't protect us."

Biles will continue to shift her focus towards the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where she will be a favorite to repeat as Olympic champion in multiple events.