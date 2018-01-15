Simone Biles, Olympic gold medalist, says Larry Nassar sexually abused her
Biles joins other USA Gymnastics stars such as McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has become the latest athlete to accuse former Michigan State and Team USA doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault. 140 women have spoken out on Nassar's "treatments," including Fierce Five members McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas.
Biles posted a note on Twitter called "Feelings," in which she detailed her experiences with Nassar.
Biles, now 20, talked about her past experiences and, to a lesser extent, her future. "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar," Biles wrote. "Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault."
Biles also talked about the word "treatment," a word that has significant meaning to anyone following Nassar's case.
"It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the 'special' treatment," Biles wrote. "This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust."
Biles went on to praise her fellow USA Gymnastics teammates and for coming forward. Biles also tagged the post "MeToo," in reference to the movement in which women have discussed their experiences with sexual assault.
Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges and he is still awaiting sentencing for sexual assault charges.
