Six-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte reportedly seeks treatment for alcohol addiction

Ryan Lochte, the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history with 12 medals, is reportedly seeking treatment for an alcohol problem, according to his lawyer. Lochte is a six-time gold medalist who is currently banned from competition until July 2019 for an anti-doping violation.

Lochte was allegedly involved in an incident last week in Newport Beach, Calif., where he tried to kick his hotel room door down before the police were called. Although no arrests were made, Jeff Ostrow -- Lochte's lawyer -- said Lochte is seeking help.

"Ryan has been battling alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him," Ostrow told TMZ. "He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately.

"Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his fifth Olympics in Tokyo in 2020."

Another example of this "destructive" behavior is when Lochte falsely claimed that Brazilian civilians dressed as police held him at gunpoint in the middle of the 2016 Games in Rio. Lochte later admitted he was drunk, and that he had embellished the story.

Lochte was also reportedly in a car accident last week in Florida. Lochte called the police on himself, saying "I rear-ended the people in front of me," according to TMZ. Alcohol was not cited in the police report of the incident, and he picked up a "careless driving" citation. While Lochte was fine, the driver of the car he hit was reportedly taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries they sustained were life-threatening.

Lochte's ban was for 14 months, but it retroactively began in May of this year. The 34-year-old swimmer is obviously hoping to compete in Tokyo in 2020, but with this being his second suspension in less than two years, it could be an uphill battle.