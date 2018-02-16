Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis falls short again at Winter Olympics, finishes fourth

Yet again, the Winter Olympics proved to be Kryptonite for Lindsey Jacobellis, easily the most dominant female athlete in the young sport of snowboard cross. Jacobellis took the early lead in Thursday night's women's snowboard cross final -- Friday in South Korea -- but was passed on the bottom half of the course and kept falling back, finishing fourth and off the podium.

A crazy finish in women's snowboard cross. American Lindsey Jacobellis finished 4th. pic.twitter.com/nDfercwRTJ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2018

In an incredible finish, American Lindsey Jacobellis misses a medal by three-hundredths of a second. She was less than a half-second from gold. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 16, 2018

🏂🥇



Michela Moioli takes gold for Italy in the ladies' snowboard cross final.https://t.co/nB1jY0BJic #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/w0msWmLEzI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 16, 2018

Italy's Michaela Moioli, who was the first rider to pass Jacobellis, held on to win gold, while France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau took the silver and 2014 Olympic champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic earned the bronze.

There isn't a more decorated women's snowboard crosser in the world than Jacobellis, of Stratton, Vermont, who has 10 gold medals at the Winter X Games and also has five World Championship golds. But the Olympics have been Jacobellis' Achilles' heel.

At the 2006 Turin Olymics, Jacobellis had a huge lead in the gold-medal race, but fell on the final jump while trying to pull off a grab to show off. After crashing, she was passed and had to settle for silver. She crashed in the semifinal heat in both the Vancouver Games in 2010 and the Sochi Olympics in 2014, missing out on the opportunity for any medal.