Soccer players union says athletes will be protected for protesting at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The global soccer players' union has made it clear that it will protect the rights of its members to protest at the Olympics. This message from FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann was given on Wednesday at a United Nations labor agency conference in direct response to the International Olympic Committee calling for political neutrality at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Earlier this month, the IOC published a three-page report that basically said athletes were not allowed to protest in any way, shape or form in, or even near, a place where an Olympic event is happening. This report also included the kinds of disciplinary action that athletes could face should they break Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter -- the basis of all of these anti-protesting rules.

Baer-Hoffmann told the UN that his union felt athletes' "freedom of expression overrides any other interest that may be in play here." He then commended soccer athletes who have spoken up, and wondered why their popular demonstrations needed to stop once they entered the confines of the Olympics.

"They are trailblazers but, on the one hand, they are being welcomed by people to take this forward and make sport appear as a change agent in society," Baer-Hoffmann said to an audience that included Olympic officials. "And, on the other, now we have a hypocritical rule that says if you do it in our venues, we think this is a sanctionable offense."

The Associated Press has reported that another union official called the IOC's report "unacceptable" while on the sidelines of an International Labor Organization conference about athlete working conditions.

The soccer tournaments in Tokyo go from July 22, two days before the opening ceremony, to Aug. 8. Perhaps the American player that this announcement would most relate to is Megan Rapinoe, who has famously made political demonstrations during sporting events, and political statements in interviews immediately after them.

As for athletes in other sports, Brendan Schwab, executive director of the World Players Association, told the AP that the Sport and Rights Alliance, a coalition of trade unions and human rights groups, would offer help to anyone who decides to break these rules in favor of demonstrating. Past assignments for that group includes getting Bahraini soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi released from detention in Thailand this past year.