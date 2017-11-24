South Korea restricts cat, dog meat markets in wake of 2018 Olympics petitions

The interest in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics is reportedly "very low" because of global tensions involving North Korea, South Korea's infamous neighbor, and there are hundreds of thousands of others who are prepared to boycott the Winter Games altogether.

That's because, as was well publicized before both the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics and the 2002 FIFA World Cup, South Korea permits the consumption of cat and dog meat -- foods that have a long history in the nation but are illegal to sell in the United States.

As they did in the months leading up to the Summer Games 30 years ago in Seoul, according to Vice, South Korea has imposed restrictions on certain dog meat markets so as not to rub Olympics guests the wrong way. The changes "come after complaints from local residents about the noise and smell, but authorities are also eager to stave off any international controversy," Vice reported, adding that some markets will remain open, albeit without the "display of live dogs."

But not everyone is satisfied just yet.

Eating cat and dog has been commonplace in South Korea since as early as the 1300s, some research says, but more than 200,000 have vowed to skip the 2018 Winter Games in a Change.org petition, which addresses the International Olympic Committee and calls for a complete end to cat and dog meat consumption. More than a million others, meanwhile, have put their names on a separate petition to the President of the Republic of Korea to ban the trade of dog meat.