Team USA hockey: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Denmark in preliminary round

USA needs to score early and often
The race for the No. 1 overall seed in the knockout round was already important, but it just got even more important today. Thanks to a last-minute (and seemingly meaningless) goal by Slovakia's Dalibor Dvorsky, as well as the complex Olympic tiebreakers, Sweden is set to finish in third place in Group B. That's a pretty stunning results, and it has major implications for the U.S. and Canada.
Sweden, an extremely talented team that has yet to play its best hockey in Milan, will almost certainly be the No. 7 seed in the knockout round. Assuming it wins its playoff qualification game against a team like Latvia or Denmark, Sweden would play the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals. That means at least one of the U.S., Canada or Sweden would be eliminated before the semifinals.
Team USA and Canada would be favored against the Swedes, but it would be a dangerous game for either team. Locking up the No. 1 seed would be the only surefire way to avoid that matchup, and it may come down to the goal differential tiebreaker. Here's where the Canadians and Americans stand in that department:
1. Canada (+9 in 2 GP)
2. USA (+4 in 1 GP)
If Team USA wants to keep pace with Canada, it needs to beat Denmark by at least five goals today. Since Canada plays France on Sunday, it would behoove the Americans to aim significantly higher than that.