Team USA hockey: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Denmark in preliminary round

Team USA will take on Denmark in its second preliminary round game on Saturday. After notching a 5-1 win over Latvia to open the Olympic tournament, the Americans will look to build upon that effort as heavy favorites against the Danes.

The U.S. shook off a slow start against Latvia and exploded for three goals in the second period. Veteran Brock Nelson -- and his chemistry with linemate Jack Hughes -- was the story of the game. Nelson tallied a pair of goals, and Hughes recorded the primary assist on each one.

Brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were another bright spot from Thursday's game. They opened the scoring for the Americans, and their line with Jack Eichel in the middle was highly effective. That trio should remain the same against Denmark because it was a menace on the forecheck.

Auston Matthews and Tage Thompson notched the other two goals, both on the power play, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a relatively uneventful start.

Denmark should present a slightly more difficult challenge than Latvia because there's more offensive skill on the roster. Nikolaj Ehlers and Oliver Bjorkstrand are capable of putting the puck in the net if the U.S. makes a mistake, and Frederik Andersen gives the Danes a reliable option in goal. Still, the U.S. is a heavy 3.5-goal favorite, per DraftKings.

Where to watch USA vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy

TV: USA Network