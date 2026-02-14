Skip to Main Content
Team USA hockey: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Denmark in preliminary round

The Americans are looking to build off their decisive win over Latvia on Thursday

Team USA will take on Denmark in its second preliminary round game on Saturday. After notching a 5-1 win over Latvia to open the Olympic tournament, the Americans will look to build upon that effort as heavy favorites against the Danes.

The U.S. shook off a slow start against Latvia and exploded for three goals in the second period. Veteran Brock Nelson -- and his chemistry with linemate Jack Hughes -- was the story of the game. Nelson tallied a pair of goals, and Hughes recorded the primary assist on each one.

Brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were another bright spot from Thursday's game. They opened the scoring for the Americans, and their line with Jack Eichel in the middle was highly effective. That trio should remain the same against Denmark because it was a menace on the forecheck.

Auston Matthews and Tage Thompson notched the other two goals, both on the power play, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a relatively uneventful start.

Denmark should present a slightly more difficult challenge than Latvia because there's more offensive skill on the roster. Nikolaj Ehlers and Oliver Bjorkstrand are capable of putting the puck in the net if the U.S. makes a mistake, and Frederik Andersen gives the Danes a reliable option in goal. Still, the U.S. is a heavy 3.5-goal favorite, per DraftKings.

Where to watch USA vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy
TV: USA Network

Updating Live
USA needs to score early and often

The race for the No. 1 overall seed in the knockout round was already important, but it just got even more important today. Thanks to a last-minute (and seemingly meaningless) goal by Slovakia's Dalibor Dvorsky, as well as the complex Olympic tiebreakers, Sweden is set to finish in third place in Group B. That's a pretty stunning results, and it has major implications for the U.S. and Canada.

Sweden, an extremely talented team that has yet to play its best hockey in Milan, will almost certainly be the No. 7 seed in the knockout round. Assuming it wins its playoff qualification game against a team like Latvia or Denmark, Sweden would play the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals. That means at least one of the U.S., Canada or Sweden would be eliminated before the semifinals.

Team USA and Canada would be favored against the Swedes, but it would be a dangerous game for either team. Locking up the No. 1 seed would be the only surefire way to avoid that matchup, and it may come down to the goal differential tiebreaker. Here's where the Canadians and Americans stand in that department:

1. Canada (+9 in 2 GP)
2. USA (+4 in 1 GP)

If Team USA wants to keep pace with Canada, it needs to beat Denmark by at least five goals today. Since Canada plays France on Sunday, it would behoove the Americans to aim significantly higher than that.

@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 8:41 PM
Denmark scores from the neutral zone

1st Period: Denmark 2, USA 1

Woof... that was an inexplicable goal for Jeremy Swayman to allow. Danish defenseman Nicholas Jensen just fired a soft shot in on Swayman from the neutral zone, and it beat the American netminder over the shoulder. Swayman clearly wasn't expecting it, and even Jensen didn't realize he scored right away. This has been a pretty pitiful start for Team USA.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 8:30 PM
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 8:30 PM
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 8:30 PM
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 8:25 PM
Matt Boldy ties the game for Team USA

1st Period: USA 1, Denmark 1

Just like that, we are tied again. This time, it was Matt Boldy with a terrific individual effort. Boldy flew threw the neutral zone, put a nice move on a Danish defender, picked up his own rebound and finished off the wraparound. Boldy got to show off his hands and his speed on that play, and it's good to see him flying around after he was somewhat underwhelming in the opener.

Boldy's Minnesota Wild teammate, Quinn Hughes, notched the assist with a nice stretch pass to kickstart the play.

 
Denmark scores quickly

1st Period: Denmark 1, USA 0

Well, so much for that fast start. Denmark gets on the board less than two minutes into the game on a poor shift from U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski. First Werenski failed to clear the puck out of the defensive zone, and then he got beaten by Nick Olesen in front of Swayman on the goal. The puck even deflected in off the skate of Werenski. He'll want to burn the tape on that one.

 
USA vs. Denmark is underway

The puck is down on the Americans' second preliminary game. Team USA will need a better start today if it's going to win the goal differential race against Canada, which will likely determine the No. 1 overall seed in the knockout round. If the U.S. plays the way it did for the final 40 minutes against Latvia, it shouldn't have much trouble with Denmark. Let's watch some Olympic hockey.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 8:09 PM
Denmark starting Mads Sogaard over Freddie Andersen

In somewhat of a shocking move, the Danes will be starting Sogaard in goal over Andersen against Team USA. Andersen has a higher ceiling and much better resume than Sogaard, but he has struggled in 2025-26, and Andersen didn't have his finest game against the Germans on Thursday.

Sogaard, a second-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2019, has only appeared in two NHL games this season. In 18 games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL, Sogaard has posted a .889 save percentage and a 3.30 GAA. In 31 career games at the NHL level, Sogaard has a .877 save percentage and 3.60 GAA.

 
Jeremy Swayman starts in goal for Team USA

After Connor Hellebuyck started against Latvia on Thursday, Mike Sullivan will get Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman some action today. The Americans play tomorrow against Germany, so this allows them to keep Hellebuyck fresh while also letting Swayman get his feet wet.

Swayman has won the battle to be the primary backup behind Hellebuyck, beating out Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, and he's earned that role. In 38 appearances with the Bruins this season, Swayman has saved 15.9 goals above average, which ranks third in the league, per Natural Stat Trick. His .862 high-danger save percentage is also among the best in the NHL.

Outside of the change in goal, the U.S. will keep its same lineup from Thursday. That means Oettinger, Clayton Keller and Jackson LaCombe will be watching from the stands again.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 7:37 PM
Scouting report: Denmark

In some ways, the Danes will provide a more difficult challenge than the Latvians, especially up front. Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers provides legitimate skill at forward, bring a lethal combination of speed and playmaking. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is also better than just about anyone the Latvians had to offer as well.

In goal, Denmark will start Frederik Andersen, a teammate of Ehlers' in Carolina. Andersen is having a miserable 2025-26 season, but he's capable of turning in some elite performances. Andersen did allow three goals on 26 shots in Denmark's loss to Germany on Thursday.

Where the Danes are really lacking for talent is on the blue line. They have no current NHL players on the blue line, and that gives a major advantage to the U.S. The Americans, who have bona fide stars on all four lines, will have to capitalize on that in order to hang a big number on the scoreboard.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 7:34 PM
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 14, 2026, 7:24 PM
U.S. looking for quicker start

Team USA eventually got rolling against Latvia on Thursday, but it took a period for the player to get their sea legs under them. That game was tied at 1-1 at the first intermission, but the Americans scored three in the second period to pull away for a comfortable win.

I'll be looking for a faster start from the U.S. in this one. Last time out, you could make the argument that the team needed a minute to shake off some rust and find some chemistry in actual game situations. Now, with that tune-up game out of the way, the Americans should be much more crisp out of the gate against another inferior opponent.
