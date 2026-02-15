Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Team USA hockey: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Germany in preliminary round

The Americans opened Olympic play with comfortable wins over Latvia and Denmark

By
1 min read
gettyimages-2261658181-2.jpg
Getty Images

Team USA will close out the preliminary round with a matchup against Germany on Sunday. The Americans are still in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the quarterfinals, but they'll need an offensive outburst against the Germans in order to leapfrog Canada.

The U.S. is coming off a 6-3 win over Denmark on Saturday, and it was an uneven effort in which the team had to overcome a 2-1 deficit after the first period. Jack Eichel was one of the standouts for the Americans, tallying a goal and an assist, and he now leads the team in scoring with four points. Through two games, Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew, have been Team USA's most reliable forward line, and coach Mike Sullivan will lean on them against Germany.

2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA men's hockey schedule, results as Americans try to end gold medal drought
Austin Nivison
2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA men's hockey schedule, results as Americans try to end gold medal drought

After registering a pair of assists in the 5-1 win over Latvia to begin Olympic play, Jack Hughes was a clear bright spot against Denmark. He added an insurance goal in the third period, but his speed and vision was apparent throughout the contest. Hughes now has three points in Milan, and that's tied with brother Quinn (plus several other players) for second on the roster.

In Germany, the U.S. faces an opponent that features legitimate NHL star power. Leon Draisaitl can take over games on his own, and no NHL player has scored more goals than him over the last five seasons. Tim Stützle is emerging as an elite center, and Moritz Seider is making a strong case for the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman. 

Germany lacks depth, but its high-end players could make things interesting. That being the case, this should be a good test for the Americans before they move into the knockout round, where every game is do-or-die.

Where to watch USA vs. Germany

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy
  • TV: USA Network
Updating Live
(8)
 
Pinned
Link copied

More early-game errors by the U.S.

1st Period: USA 0, Germany 0

Admittedly, the Americans are off to a better start than either of their first two games. The scoring chances have been there, and they've largely controlled possession. However, this team quite literally can't get out of its own way.

On an early power play, the U.S. could barely get the puck into the offensive zone, let alone create something resembling a high-danger scoring chance. At one point, Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews collided in their own zone, 150 feet from the opposing net and a mile from any other players.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 15, 2026, 8:32 PM
Feb. 15, 2026, 3:32 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 15, 2026, 8:32 PM
Feb. 15, 2026, 3:32 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Brady Tkachuk lays the wood on Leon Draisaitl

1st Period: USA 0, Germany 0

Brady Tkachuk just laid a thunderous hit on Leon Draisaitl on the forecheck. Tkachuk has been a sparkplug for the Americans so far, and his combination of physicality and tenacity have been big reasons for that. Draisaitl had the puck in the corner of the German zone, and Tkachuk just plastered him. That should bring some energy to the American bench.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Puck is down on USA vs. Germany

The Americans' final preliminary round game is underway as they take on Leon Draisaitl and the Germans. We'll see whether the U.S. can snap its trend of poor starts -- and whether the line featuring Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers can continue its dominance. It'll also be interesting to find out what Clayton Keller can bring the the lineup. Can he give the Dylan Larkin line a bit of a spark?

Let's play hockey.

 
Pinned
Link copied

USA likely to finish No. 2 overall after preliminary round

If Team USA can pick up the win today, it will almost certainly finish No. 2 overall in the standings following the preliminary round. The Americans would finish with the same number of points as Canada, but they would need to win by 10 goals today in order to leapfrog them in the goal differential tiebreaker.  It would take a truly exceptional effort by the U.S. -- and a miserable outing from Germany -- for that to happen.

Instead, this will be all about the U.S. fine-tuning its game ahead of the quarterfinals, where there's a good chance it will face Sweden. If the Americans aren't sharp going into the knockout round, their stint beyond the prelims might be brief.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Clayton Keller in for Kyle Connor

The U.S. is making one lineup change for today's game. Utah Mammoth winger Clayton Keller will be dressing in place of Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor. Keller is having an exceptional season in Utah with 17 goals and 37 assists in just 54 games, and he brings a stronger two-way game than Connor, who has been somewhat invisible through two games.

I'll be looking to see whether Keller can bring the U.S. a little more production from its depth forwards. If Keller skates alongside Dylan Larkin and Tage Thomspon, I think that trio can bring a lot of speed and playmaking to the bottom six.

Connor Hellebucyk is back in goal after getting the day off on Saturday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

USA needs full 60 minutes against Germany

The Americans have come out flat in each of their first two games and have been outscored 3-2 in the first period. That needs to change today because the team can ill afford to continue starting slowly. Once the knockout round begins, Team USA will risk elimination if it digs an early hole.

Therefore, a fast start will be key against Germany. The U.S. managed to find its game against Denmark and Latvia, but it might be a tougher challenge against the Germans. Leon Draisaitl is a legitimate superstar, Moritz Seider is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL and Tim Stützle is a rising star at center. They can make the Americans pay if they stumble out of the gate.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Olympic Men's Hockey Highlights: USA vs Denmark

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    2026 Winter Olympic Update

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Winter Olympics Update (2/13)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    MUST SEE: Oklahoma's Popcorn Machine Catches Fire!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    2026 NBA Dunk Contest Highlights (2/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    2026 NBA 3-Point Contest Highlights (2/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Should Arizona Be Concerned After Second Straight Loss?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Does Kansas Have A Darryn Peterson Problem?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Is Iowa State a Real Final Four Contender?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Is Florida The Most Underrated Team In The Polls?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Michigan's lethal DNA: Two defensive stops, one fast break, total control over UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Anyone see this blowout coming? Wisconsin bolsters resume with upset of No. 10 Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Are Dodgers Ruining Baseball With Continued Spending?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Mistakes to Avoid in Free Agency: No. 1 Stop Paying Middle Class QBs Elite Money

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Mistakes to Avoid in Free Agency: No. 2 Pay Running Backs, Period.

See All Videos