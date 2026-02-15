Team USA hockey: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Germany in preliminary round

Team USA will close out the preliminary round with a matchup against Germany on Sunday. The Americans are still in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the quarterfinals, but they'll need an offensive outburst against the Germans in order to leapfrog Canada.

The U.S. is coming off a 6-3 win over Denmark on Saturday, and it was an uneven effort in which the team had to overcome a 2-1 deficit after the first period. Jack Eichel was one of the standouts for the Americans, tallying a goal and an assist, and he now leads the team in scoring with four points. Through two games, Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew, have been Team USA's most reliable forward line, and coach Mike Sullivan will lean on them against Germany.

After registering a pair of assists in the 5-1 win over Latvia to begin Olympic play, Jack Hughes was a clear bright spot against Denmark. He added an insurance goal in the third period, but his speed and vision was apparent throughout the contest. Hughes now has three points in Milan, and that's tied with brother Quinn (plus several other players) for second on the roster.

In Germany, the U.S. faces an opponent that features legitimate NHL star power. Leon Draisaitl can take over games on his own, and no NHL player has scored more goals than him over the last five seasons. Tim Stützle is emerging as an elite center, and Moritz Seider is making a strong case for the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman.

Germany lacks depth, but its high-end players could make things interesting. That being the case, this should be a good test for the Americans before they move into the knockout round, where every game is do-or-die.

Where to watch USA vs. Germany