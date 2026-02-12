Team USA hockey: Live updates score and where to watch as Americans begin quest for gold against Latvia

The U.S. men's hockey team has high expectations in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the Americans will try to take their first step toward the podium on Thursday. Team USA will kick off the preliminary round slate as heavy favorites against Latvia, which should be a nice warmup for what's to come.

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are competing at the Olympics, and that's allowed the Americans to put together their best roster ever. Captain Auston Matthews will try to lead this team to its first gold medal since 1980, and he'll get some assistance from the Tkachuk brothers, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and a slew of star players throughout the lineup.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise, despite how loaded the U.S. is at that position. A three-time Vezina Trophy winner -- and the reigning Hart Trophy winner -- Hellebuyck has established himself as the best goaltender in the world. He'll get the first crack at the crease in Italy.

The last time the Americans brought NHL players to the Olympics, they came home empty-handed from Sochi, Russia. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals before losing to Finland in the bronze-medal game. Unfortunately for Team USA, falling flat in overseas Olympics has become a pattern, one that this team will have to break in order to contend for gold.

Where to watch USA vs. Latvia

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy

TV: USA Network