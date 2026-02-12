Skip to Main Content
Team USA hockey: Live updates score and where to watch as Americans begin quest for gold against Latvia

The Americans will begin their 2026 Winter Olympic journey against Latvia

The U.S. men's hockey team has high expectations in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the Americans will try to take their first step toward the podium on Thursday. Team USA will kick off the preliminary round slate as heavy favorites against Latvia, which should be a nice warmup for what's to come.

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are competing at the Olympics, and that's allowed the Americans to put together their best roster ever. Captain Auston Matthews will try to lead this team to its first gold medal since 1980, and he'll get some assistance from the Tkachuk brothers, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and a slew of star players throughout the lineup.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise, despite how loaded the U.S. is at that position. A three-time Vezina Trophy winner -- and the reigning Hart Trophy winner -- Hellebuyck has established himself as the best goaltender in the world. He'll get the first crack at the crease in Italy.

The last time the Americans brought NHL players to the Olympics, they came home empty-handed from Sochi, Russia. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals before losing to Finland in the bronze-medal game. Unfortunately for Team USA, falling flat in overseas Olympics has become a pattern, one that this team will have to break in order to contend for gold.

Where to watch USA vs. Latvia

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy
TV: USA Network

Oettinger, Keller and LaCombe will sit for Team USA

When you bring a roster with this much talent to the Olympics, some great players will have to watch games from the box. In today's game, those players are goalie Jake Oettinger, winger Clayton Keller and defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

The decision to sit LaCombe isn't all that shocking, since he was an injury replacement for Seth Jones. When it comes to Oettinger, he will be battling Jeremy Swayman for the backup gig. Based on today's decision, I'd imagine Swayman starts against Denmark on Saturday, but will coach Mike Sullivan try to get Oettinger some work too in order to keep him fresh?

The only decision I would quibble with here would be sitting Keller. I think he's a better fit for the lineup than someone like Kyle Connor, whose defensive game is worse than that of Keller. Connor is a better pure goal-scorer than Keller (25 goals to Keller's 17), but I think the Utah Mammoth captain is more well-rounded. Ultimately, there is no wrong decision here, and I'd expect Keller to dress at some point this weekend.

@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 8:09 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 3:09 pm EST
 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 8:06 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 3:06 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 8:05 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 3:05 pm EST
 
Bad blood between McAvoy, Vilmanis?

We won't have to resume the NHL season to see Charlie McAvoy and Sandis Vilmanis on the same sheet of ice after the latter injured the former with a vicious hit right before the Olympic break. Vilmanis is a forward on this Latvian team, and he might see a lot of McAvoy, who is one of the Americans' best defensemen.

In Panthers vs. Bruins on Feb. 4, Vilmanis appeared to launch his elbow into the heat of McAvoy on a big hit. The Bruins defender left the game and did not return. A couple days after the hit, McAvoy posted video of the hit and a picture of his swollen jaw on social media.

The Olympic tournament generally isn't the place for settling scores, but we'll see whether McAvoy and Vilmanis exchange pleasantries at any point.

 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 7:45 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 2:45 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 7:44 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 2:44 pm EST
 
All first-time Olympians for Team USA

Seven teams in this Olympic tournament have at least one player with Olympic experience, but Team USA is not one of them. The American roster is comprised solely of first-time Olympians, but that's not to say the lack for international experience.

For the most part, this is the same roster that finished as the runner-up to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. In fact, U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski led all skaters with six points in that event. Tage Thompson, who was not on that 4 Nations roster, scored the game-winning goal in the 2025 IIHF World Championships final. It was the first gold medal for Team USA at that event since 1960.

Beyond that, many of these players participated in World Junior Championships, and they should be ready for the Olympic spotlight. I don't see the lack of Olympic experience as big disadvantage because every team is dealing with it to some degree.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 7:29 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 2:29 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 7:26 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 2:26 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 7:21 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 2:21 pm EST
 
Scouting report: Latvia

The Latvian men's hockey team has never medaled at the Olympics, although the team did win its first bronze medal at the World Championships in 2023. There are only six current NHL players on this Latvian team, and two of them are goalies.

Perhaps the biggest issue Latvia will face against the U.S. is its lack of offensive firepower. The team's biggest threat in that regard is probably Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zegmus Girgensons, who has 14 points in the 2025-26 season. Behind him, face-off and Vancouver Canucks defensive specialist Teddy Blueger (eight points in 10 GP) is probably the next best player. That doesn't bode well given the Latvians are going up against arguably the best blue line and goaltender in this tournament.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins will get the start in this one, and he's struggled to find any kind of rhythm over the last couple years. In 2025-26, Merzlikins has posted a .888 save percentage with 4.85 goals allowed above average. Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Arturs Silovs will back him up.

 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 12, 2026, 7:10 PM
Feb. 12, 2026, 2:10 pm EST
 
Team USA begins its push for gold

The U.S. hasn't won a gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 -- when it took a miracle -- and it hasn't medaled since 2010. This American team should be able to change that. Team USA has a wealth of high-end talent accompanied by depth that's rivaled only by Canada. The Americans have never taken a better team to the Olympics.

The U.S. will have to reverse a troubling trend outside of North America. The Americans have never medaled outside of Canada or the United States, and they've suffered some brutal upsets elsewhere in the world. There are a few major reasons that the 2026 squad is capable of avoiding those same pitfalls.

Winter Olympics 2026: Why this U.S. men's hockey team is poised to overcome woeful overseas history
Austin Nivison
