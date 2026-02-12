Team USA hockey: Live updates score and where to watch as Americans begin quest for gold against Latvia

Oettinger, Keller and LaCombe will sit for Team USA
When you bring a roster with this much talent to the Olympics, some great players will have to watch games from the box. In today's game, those players are goalie Jake Oettinger, winger Clayton Keller and defenseman Jackson LaCombe.
The decision to sit LaCombe isn't all that shocking, since he was an injury replacement for Seth Jones. When it comes to Oettinger, he will be battling Jeremy Swayman for the backup gig. Based on today's decision, I'd imagine Swayman starts against Denmark on Saturday, but will coach Mike Sullivan try to get Oettinger some work too in order to keep him fresh?
The only decision I would quibble with here would be sitting Keller. I think he's a better fit for the lineup than someone like Kyle Connor, whose defensive game is worse than that of Keller. Connor is a better pure goal-scorer than Keller (25 goals to Keller's 17), but I think the Utah Mammoth captain is more well-rounded. Ultimately, there is no wrong decision here, and I'd expect Keller to dress at some point this weekend.