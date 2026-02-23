This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning to everyone but especially to the United States men's hockey team. Carter Bahns with you this Monday morning to relish Team USA's victory over Canada in the gold medal game of the final event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. What a way to end a simply tremendous two weeks of peak athletic performance in Northern Italy. I'm already counting down the days until 2030.

We will, of course, open today's newsletter with the hockey triumph. But we also have some college basketball to discuss -- I see you, Duke! -- and the opening weekend of MLS action to cover.

Let's dive in.

Five things to know Monday

🔢 Do not miss this: 2026 WNBA Draft Big Board 1.0

Getty Images

The 2026 WNBA Draft is fewer than two months away, and uncertainty abounds as the league and its players union continue collective bargaining negotiations. Predicting 2026 rosters is difficult because of the halt on free agency and the double expansion draft, so instead of building a mock draft, Jack Maloney ranked the top 20 prospects from college basketball and overseas.

The big board places the top prospects into six tiers. Tier 1 includes just two players: Spanish center Awa Fam and TCU guard Olivia Miles. Maloney explained why Miles is the best college prospect.

Maloney: "Miles would have been a lottery pick last year if she had entered the draft, but she decided to return to school and transferred to TCU, where she's been able to run the show in Mark Campbell's spread pick-and-roll system. In just a few months in Fort Worth, Miles has proven that she's more than capable of being an offensive engine."

See the full big board for complete player rankings. To summarize the list, here is the top player from every tier:

Tier 1: Awa Fam, C, Spain

Tier 2: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn

Tier 3: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA

Tier 4: Gabriela Jaquez, G, UCLA

Tier 5: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee

Tier 6: Charlisse Leger-Walker, G, UCLA

Also, here's how South Carolina's Raven Johnson proved that she is worthy of a first-round selection even though she scored just six points in Sunday's win over Ole Miss.

🏀 NCAA Tournament selection committee previews bracket; ranked matchups shake up March Madness outlook

Imagn Images

The NCAA Tournament selection committee kicked off a huge weekend of college basketball with its annual unveiling of the in-season top 16 seeds. If the regular season ended on Saturday, No. 1 Michigan would have been the top overall seed in March Madness with No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Arizona and No. 6 Iowa State rounding out the rest of the No. 1 seed line. The reveal offered insight into this particular committee's decision-making process, and our Matt Norlander and David Cobb also got a behind-the-scenes look at how the committee will build the 2026 bracket.

Here are the top 16 teams from the bracket preview:

No. 1: Michigan, Duke, Arizona, Iowa State

No. 2: UConn, Houston, Illinois, Purdue

No. 3: Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Gonzaga

No. 4: Texas Tech, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Virginia

What unfolded in the hours after the committee's announcement brought immediate changes to the postseason outlook.

Duke 68, Michigan 63: The Blue Devils notched the 11th victory over a top-ranked team in program history behind a near triple-double from Cameron Boozer.

The Blue Devils notched the 11th victory over a top-ranked team in program history behind a near triple-double from Cincinnati 84, Kansas 68: The No. 8 Jayhawks had not lost to an unranked team at home by more than 10 points since 1993 before the shockingly lopsided upset. Not even a full game from Darryn Peterson could prevent the devastating loss.

The No. 8 Jayhawks had not lost to an unranked team at home by more than 10 points since 1993 before the shockingly lopsided upset. Not even a full game from could prevent the devastating loss. Auburn 75, Kentucky 74: Mark Pope was caught on a hot mic saying the officials "cheated" the Wildcats out of a victory as his squad lost its third game in a row.

Check out our updated bracketology in the wake of these results and others, including Arizona's win at No. 2 Houston. And see how we expect the AP Top 25 poll to shake out when it is released this afternoon.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Pisa at Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Manchester United at Everton, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⛳ Atlanta Drive GC vs. Boston Common Golf, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Spurs at Pistons, 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 21 Louisville at No. 16 North Carolina (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 2 Houston at No. 8 Kansas (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Jazz at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on Peacock