Team USA just ended its 46-year gold medal drought in men's hockey, and so now the task shifts to defending the title. With a deep talent pool, the Americans should be the favorites to win gold at the 2030 Winter Olympics, even if the roster looks a bit different.

There are some cornerstone players who you can pencil in for the 2030 squad that'll be heading for the French Alps. It would be surprising if Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers weren't back to go for consecutive gold medals. The same goes for the Hughes brothers, who each played the role of overtime hero at different points during the knockout phase of the Milan Cortina Games.

Beyond that, USA Hockey management will have some real decisions to make, and it's tough to predict exactly how the country's best young players will develop over the next four years. What about notable snubs from the 2026 roster, like Jason Robertson and Cole Caufield? Will they get the opportunity to play for gold in the French Alps, or will they be on the outside looking in again?

There are also some players whose stars are rising so quickly that it's hard to believe they won't be wearing a Team USA jersey in four years. Lane Hutson is already a force on the blue line at 22, and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier is having a breakout campaign at the same age.

No matter what the 2030 Olympic roster looks like, those roster will have a tough act to follow. Here are the 25 players who might be tasked with winning back-to-back gold medals for the Americans.

Forwards

Matt Boldy, Wild

Cole Caufield, Canadiens

Logan Cooley, Mammoth

Josh Doan, Sabres

Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

Cutter Gauthier, Ducks

Jack Hughes, Devils

Clayton Keller, Mammoth

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Jason Robertson, Stars

Tage Thompson, Sabres

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

The Americans should return most of their centers from the 2026 gold medal squad with Eichel and Matthews anchoring the top two lines again. Larkin would provide a veteran presence, and Thompson would provide versatility up front. The notable newcomer up the middle is Cooley, who will be 25 years old in 2030. Cooley has already flashed elite playmaking ability, and he should only continue to develop between now and the next Olympics.

The Tkachuk brothers aren't going anywhere. Matthew will be 32 years old in 2030, and Brady will be 30. They'll be back to help the Americans defend their gold medal. The same goes for golden goal overtime hero Hughes, who will only be 28. Keller might be able to carve out more of a role for himself on this roster as well.

Robertson was one of the biggest snubs from the 2026 roster, and I think he gets the nod four years from now. Robertson is an elite goal-scorer, and I think he deserves his shot to make an impact on the world stage. Speaking of scoring, the 25-year-old Caufield is already up to 32 goals in 2025-26. Gauthier has taken a big step forward this year, and he's only 22 years old. Doan has proven to be a strong play-driver for the Sabres, and he could be a terrific bottom-six winger for Team USA.

Defensemen

Zeev Buium, Canucks

Brock Faber, Wild

Quinn Hughes, Wild

Lane Hutson, Canadiens

Jackson LaCombe, Ducks

Charlie McAvoy, Bruins

Jake Sanderson, Senators

Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets

With the additions of Buium and Hutson, this blue line is a bit smaller than the one that just won gold in Milan. Still, USA Hockey has to play the hand it's dealt, and it has some gifted young defensemen on the rise. Hutson was close to making the roster this year, and his offensive skill is matched only by Hughes and Werenski. Meanwhile, Buium should evolve into a great two-way player over the next few years.

Outside of that, the rest of the blue line should look awfully familiar. The toughest call on this projection was what to do with Jaccob Slavin. The shutdown defender was terrific against Canada in the gold medal game, but he will be 35 years old in 2030. If Slavin is still playing at a relatively high level, he could get the nod over Buium.

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Spencer Knight, Blackhawks

Jake Oettinger, Stars

Goaltending might have been the toughest position to project because there are so many options. Hellebuyck will be 36 years old in four years, but if he's still an above average NHL goalie, how could the Americans leave him at home? Hellebuyck has established himself as a USA Hockey icon, and he probably has a spot on the 2030 roster already.

The last two goaltending spots came down to four players. Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, both 27 years old, could easily be back in 2030. That said, there is some young talent nipping at their heels. Knight is having an exceptional campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, and Dustin Wolf was the Calder Trophy runner-up in 2024-25.

Ultimately, I split the difference and brought back one goalie from the 2026 team (Oettinger) and took one of the newcomers (Knight). However, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see the Americans run it back in goal.