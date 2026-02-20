Team USA vs. Slovakia: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans look to return to gold medal game

One day after the U.S. women's hockey team won gold in dramatic fashion, the men's team can reach the gold medal game with a win over Slovakia in the semifinals. The path to the medal rounds hasn't always been smooth for the Americans, but they have put together a couple gutsy performances along the way.

In the quarterfinals, Quinn Hughes scored an overtime goal to lift the U.S. over Sweden, and a berth in the gold medal game awaits the winner of this game. That makes this matchup against a pesky Slovakian team a dangerous one for the heavily-favored Americans.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Team USA is a heavy favorite on the money line, and it's a 2.5-goal favorite on the puck line. That isn't exactly a shock given the fact that the Americans are loaded with NHL superstars from Auston Matthews to Connor Hellebuyck, and the Slovaks have just seven active NHL players on the roster, but they're making the most of their talent. Juraj Slavkofsky is a legitimate difference-maker at forward, and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj of the AHL's Iowa Wild has been a revelation in Milan.

Still, Team USA has the decisive edge when it comes to firepower at each position. Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers have been a force at forward, Hughes leads the deepest group of defensemen in the tournament and Hellebuyck has been tremendous in net.

The U.S. have a great opportunity to reach the gold medal game for the first time in 16 years.

Where to watch USA vs. Slovakia

Date: Friday, Feb. 20 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy

TV: NBC