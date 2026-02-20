Team USA vs. Slovakia: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans look to return to gold medal game

Scouting Report: Slovakia
The scouting report for Slovakia has one name in big, bold letters: JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY.
The Montreal Canadiens forward, only 21 years old, has already made a habit of putting up big numbers at the Olympics. In 2022, bat the age of 17, Slafkovsky led all skaters with seven goals and seven points while powering Slovakia to a bronze medal. He's at it again this year with seven goals in four games, which is tied for fifth among all skaters.
Beyond Slafkovsky, the Slovakians will lean on Dalibor Dvorsky and Pavol Regenda at forward. Dvorsky, a rookie with the St. Louis Blues has been a breakout star in Milan with six points in four games, and Regenda has been a point-per game player.
On the blue line, the Slovakians have some legitimate skill with three NHL-caliber players. Eric Cernak is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lighting, Martin Fehevary is a top-four defenseman with the Washington Capitals and Simon Nemec is a promising young star with the New Jersey Devils. Those three will provide a good test for the American forwards.
The real key is in goal, where Samuel Hlavaj of the AHL's Iowa Wild has been a stud at the Olympics. His .932 save percentage ranks fifth in the tournament, and few goalies have seen more rubber than him. Solving Hlavaj will be a huge key for Team USA.