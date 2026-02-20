Skip to Main Content
Team USA vs. Slovakia: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans look to return to gold medal game

The Americans are one win away from reaching the gold medal game for the first time since 2010

One day after the U.S. women's hockey team won gold in dramatic fashion, the men's team can reach the gold medal game with a win over Slovakia in the semifinals. The path to the medal rounds hasn't always been smooth for the Americans, but they have put together a couple gutsy performances along the way.

In the quarterfinals, Quinn Hughes scored an overtime goal to lift the U.S. over Sweden, and a berth in the gold medal game awaits the winner of this game. That makes this matchup against a pesky Slovakian team a dangerous one for the heavily-favored Americans.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Team USA is a heavy favorite on the money line, and it's a 2.5-goal favorite on the puck line. That isn't exactly a shock given the fact that the Americans are loaded with NHL superstars from Auston Matthews to Connor Hellebuyck, and the Slovaks have just seven active NHL players on the roster, but they're making the most of their talent. Juraj Slavkofsky is a legitimate difference-maker at forward, and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj of the AHL's Iowa Wild has been a revelation in Milan.

Still, Team USA has the decisive edge when it comes to firepower at each position. Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers have been a force at forward, Hughes leads the deepest group of defensemen in the tournament and Hellebuyck has been tremendous in net.

The U.S. have a great opportunity to reach the gold medal game for the first time in 16 years.

Where to watch USA vs. Slovakia

Date: Friday, Feb. 20 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy
TV: NBC

Scouting Report: Slovakia

The scouting report for Slovakia has one name in big, bold letters: JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY.

The Montreal Canadiens forward, only 21 years old, has already made a habit of putting up big numbers at the Olympics. In 2022, bat the age of 17, Slafkovsky led all skaters with seven goals and seven points while powering Slovakia to a bronze medal. He's at it again this year with seven goals in four games, which is tied for fifth among all skaters.

Beyond Slafkovsky, the Slovakians will lean on Dalibor Dvorsky and Pavol Regenda at forward. Dvorsky, a rookie with the St. Louis Blues has been a breakout star in Milan with six points in four games, and Regenda has been a point-per game player.

On the blue line, the Slovakians have some legitimate skill with three NHL-caliber players. Eric Cernak is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lighting, Martin Fehevary is a top-four defenseman with the Washington Capitals and Simon Nemec is a promising young star with the New Jersey Devils. Those three will provide a good test for the American forwards.

The real key is in goal, where Samuel Hlavaj of the AHL's Iowa Wild has been a stud at the Olympics. His .932 save percentage ranks fifth in the tournament, and few goalies have seen more rubber than him. Solving Hlavaj will be a huge key for Team USA.

 
USA vs. Slovakia: Olympic history

The U.S. has faced Slovakia six times in the Olympics, and the Americans haven't fared as well as you might expect. The Americans hold a slim 3-2-1 edge over the Slovakians, but that record does require some context.

The last time these nations met in the Olympics was in 2022, when Slovakia handed the U.S. a 3-2 shootout loss in the quarterfinals. Of course, there were no NHL players at those Olympics, which leveled the playing field quite a bit. The other loss for Team USA came in 2006, which is easily the most disappointing Olympic showing every for an American team featuring NHL players. The Slovakians notched a 2-1 win in the preliminary round.

There was also a 3-3 tie in 1994, which was the final Olympics before NHL players entered the fold.

In 2014, the last time Team USA and Slovakia played with NHL players on both sides, the Americans cruised to a comfortable 7-1 victory. Today's game should be more challenging, but the U.S. is still a heavy favorite to reach the gold medal game.

  • 1994: USA 3, Slovakia 3
  • 2006: Slovakia 2, USA 1
  • 2014: USA 7, Slovakia 1
  • 2018: USA 2, Slovakia 1
  • 2018: USA 5, Slovakia 1
  • 2022: Slovakia 3, USA 2 (SO)
@usahockey via Twitter
February 20, 2026, 7:27 PM
Feb. 20, 2026, 2:27 pm EST
 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 20, 2026, 7:13 PM
Feb. 20, 2026, 2:13 pm EST
