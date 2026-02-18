Skip to Main Content
USA vs. Sweden: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Swedes in quarterfinals

Team USA will take on Sweden in a win-or-go-home battle of hockey juggernauts

Team USA's Olympic run continues on Wednesday with a high stakes showdown in the quarterfinals. The U.S. will play Sweden on Wednesday afternoon, and one of the top three gold medal favorites entering the tournament will go home empty-handed.

The Americans went 3-0-0-0 in the preliminary round and earned the No. 2 overall seed in the quarterfinals, but because of some upsets in Group B, they drew a very formidable foe. With Slovakia winning Group B -- and Finland beating Sweden in that rivalry game -- the Swedes fell all the way to the No. 7 seed. They won their qualification game against Latvia on Tuesday to set up this clash with the U.S.

Through its first three games, the U.S. hasn't really hit its stride for a full 40 minutes. The Americans have been prone to slow starts, just tying opponents 3-3 in the first period, but they can't afford that here. Sweden is loaded with NHL stars, and Team USA might not be able to dig itself out of an early hole in this one.

The American defense, perhaps the best blue line in the tournament, will have its work cut out for it against the wingers of Sweden. William Nylander, Lucas Raymond, Filip Forsberg and Adrian Kempe are all capable of lighting the lamp in bunches.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game on Wednesday with live coverage and updates.

Where to watch USA vs. Sweden

Date: Wednesday. Feb. 18 | Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy
TV: NBC

USA vs. Sweden: Breaking down the matchups

This is is the best matchup we've gotten in these Olympics so far, so let's take a look at how each team matches up with one another. Team USA wants to grind teams down with a tenacious forecheck, and Sweden wants to play a more free-wheeling and creative game., and bot squads are built to play those respective styles.

Forwards

Center is the most important position on the ice, outside of perhaps goalie, and the U.S. has a clear advantage there. Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews are better than anyone Sweden has to offer down the middle, and American Dylan Larkin would also have a case to be the Swedes' first-line center.

Although the U.S. is better at center, Sweden has more talent on the wings. The Swedes are loaded there with William Nylander, Lucas Raymond, Adrian Kempe, Filip Forsberg and Jesper Bratt as the headliners. The U.S. isn't lacking for wingers by any means, especially with the Tkachuk brothers in the mix, but Sweden has more elite scoring.

Advantage: I'm going to cheat and say Center: USA and Winger: Sweden

Defense

Sweden is pretty loaded on the blue line. Rasmus Dahlin is a Norris Trophy candidate, Gustav Forsling is a truly elite shutdown defender, Victor Hedman is a future Hall of Famer and Erik Karlsson is one of the greatest offensive defensemen the game has ever seen.

Having said all that, Team USA is simply better. The Americans have the best blue line in the Olympics with superstar Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy forming a dominant top pairing. Jaccob Slavin is right up there with Forsling in terms of shutdown defensemen, and every other team would love to have one of Zach Werenski or Jake Sanderson on its third pairing. The Americans are simply too deep for the Swedes here.

Advantage: USA

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom is a very good goaltender, and when he's locked in, he's great. However, Markstrom has struggled with the New Jersey Devils this season, and he has yet to face a real tough test in Italy. On the other side, the Americans will start Connor Hellebuyck, arguably the best goaltender in the world. Hellebuyck has three Vezina Trophy wins as the best goaltender in the NHL, and he is the reigning MVP. If there's any knock on Hellebuyck, it's that he hasn't had many signature performances in big moments, but I would much rather have him in this matchup.

Advantage: USA

 
USA not making any big lineup changes

The U.S. played its strongest game of the tournament against Germany on Sunday, and the team isn't trying to fix what isn't broken. The Americans will roll with almost the exact same lineup, which means Kyle Connor and Jackson LaCombe will be watching from the suite. Clayton Keller remains in, presumably on the third line next to Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson. Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal, but the lone change is to his backup. Jake Oettinger will suit up over Jeremy Swaman, who struggled against Denmark.

Sweden is making just one tweak after its qualification win over Latvia on Tuesday. Jesper Bratt is in for Marcus Johansson, which isn't surprising since holding Bratt out of the lineup in the first place was a bizarre decision. It also means Rasmus Andersson and Filip Gustavsson will be the other Swedish players not dressed.

Jacob Markstrom gets the start in goal for Sweden, which means he will play on back-to-back days. Jesper Wallstedt will serve as his backup.

@usahockey
February 18, 2026, 8:05 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 3:05 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 18, 2026, 8:05 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 3:05 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 18, 2026, 8:03 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 3:03 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 18, 2026, 7:53 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:53 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 18, 2026, 7:53 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:53 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 18, 2026, 7:45 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:45 pm EST
 
@usahockey
February 18, 2026, 7:37 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:37 pm EST
 
Sweden has owned U.S. in Olympic matchups

The last time Team USA beat Sweden in an Olympic tournament was back in 1960, when the Americans won gold. Since then, the two nations have met eight times, and the Swedes hold a decisive 6-0-2 edge. The last time the two teams played in the Olympics was 2006, a 2-1 win for Sweden, and that was one of the worst showings from an American team ever.

Even in 1980, when Team USA pulled off the "Miracle on Ice," it needed a third-period comeback just to tie Sweden. Last year, in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Swedes defeated the Americans in what was something of a meaningless matchup ahead of the championship clash between the U.S. and Canada.

How much impact does the 1994 U.S. Olympic team, which didn't even feature NHL players, have on the 2026 squad? I'm inclined to say exactly zero. It's just interesting that Sweden has given the U.S. fits for so long, and it's a reminder that the Americans are in for a heavyweight fight today.

 
@usahockey
February 18, 2026, 7:24 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:24 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics
February 18, 2026, 7:19 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:19 pm EST
 
@usahockey
February 18, 2026, 7:11 PM
Feb. 18, 2026, 2:11 pm EST
