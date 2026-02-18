USA vs. Sweden: Live updates, score and where to watch as Americans take on Swedes in quarterfinals

This is is the best matchup we've gotten in these Olympics so far, so let's take a look at how each team matches up with one another. Team USA wants to grind teams down with a tenacious forecheck, and Sweden wants to play a more free-wheeling and creative game., and bot squads are built to play those respective styles.

Forwards

Center is the most important position on the ice, outside of perhaps goalie, and the U.S. has a clear advantage there. Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews are better than anyone Sweden has to offer down the middle, and American Dylan Larkin would also have a case to be the Swedes' first-line center.

Although the U.S. is better at center, Sweden has more talent on the wings. The Swedes are loaded there with William Nylander, Lucas Raymond, Adrian Kempe, Filip Forsberg and Jesper Bratt as the headliners. The U.S. isn't lacking for wingers by any means, especially with the Tkachuk brothers in the mix, but Sweden has more elite scoring.

Advantage: I'm going to cheat and say Center: USA and Winger: Sweden

Defense

Sweden is pretty loaded on the blue line. Rasmus Dahlin is a Norris Trophy candidate, Gustav Forsling is a truly elite shutdown defender, Victor Hedman is a future Hall of Famer and Erik Karlsson is one of the greatest offensive defensemen the game has ever seen.

Having said all that, Team USA is simply better. The Americans have the best blue line in the Olympics with superstar Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy forming a dominant top pairing. Jaccob Slavin is right up there with Forsling in terms of shutdown defensemen, and every other team would love to have one of Zach Werenski or Jake Sanderson on its third pairing. The Americans are simply too deep for the Swedes here.

Advantage: USA

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom is a very good goaltender, and when he's locked in, he's great. However, Markstrom has struggled with the New Jersey Devils this season, and he has yet to face a real tough test in Italy. On the other side, the Americans will start Connor Hellebuyck, arguably the best goaltender in the world. Hellebuyck has three Vezina Trophy wins as the best goaltender in the NHL, and he is the reigning MVP. If there's any knock on Hellebuyck, it's that he hasn't had many signature performances in big moments, but I would much rather have him in this matchup.

Advantage: USA