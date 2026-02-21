There will be superstars all over the ice on Sunday morning when the United States and Canada face off in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics. Which of these two rivals has more firepower? The answer to that question may be what determines the winner.

The Canadians probably have more marquee names than the Americans. Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon have four Hart Trophy wins between them, and they're probably the two best hockey players in the world. That's a nice luxury for Canada, but it's not like the U.S. is lacking for star power at the top of its lineup.

We've already seen what Quinn Hughes can do in big moments with his overtime goal against Sweden, and reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck is capable of winning a game on his own between the pipes. That's without even mentioning the one-two punch of two-way centers the Americans have in their top six forward group.

While Canada holds the edge when it comes to the elite of the elite, the U.S. has the depth to take down a country that has won nine Olympic gold medals in its history. Here are the 10 best players in Sunday's gold medal game (8:10 a.m. ET).

10. Zach Werenski | D | USA

The U.S. defensive group is deepest and most talented in the tournament, and while Quinn Hughes gets a lot of justified attention, Zach Werenski is right there with him as one of the best defenders in the world. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Werenski has tallied 144 points, behind only Cale Makar among defensemen.

Werenski also boasts a plus-34 five-on-five goal differential in that span, per Natural Stat Trick. At the 2026 Olympics, we've seen the best parts of Werenski's game, from clean zone exits to the frequent creation of dangerous scoring chances.

9. Mitch Marner | LW | Canada

Marner is the rare playmaking winger who is capable of driving play on his own, and he can play in all situations. In this tournament, we've already gotten a clear picture of what Marner can do with the puck on his stick. In the Canadians' overtime win over Czechia in the quarterfinals, Marner pulled off an incredible individual effort to score the game-winner.

A 2023 Selke Trophy finalist, Marner is also a force in the defensive end. His line with Mark Stone on the other wing could create problems for the American offense.

8. Macklin Celebrini | LW | Canada

Some may think this ranking is a little high and a little premature, but Celebrini has just been that good, both in these Olympics and his young NHL career. Celebrini has completely revived a rebuilding San Jose Sharks franchise, and he's in the Hart Trophy conversation with 81 points, more than double his next closest teammate.

In Milan, Canadian coach Jon Cooper put Celebrini next to McDavid, and that bold move has paid off in spades. Celebrini leads the Olympics with five goals, and he's second to McDavid in points with 10.

7. Auston Matthews | C | USA

Matthews is one of the best goal-scorers in hockey. His 427 goals since his rookie campaign in 2016-17 are the most in the league with the next closest player sitting 20 goals behind him. Matthews has a deceptive and powerful release that helps him beat goalies with ease, but he's not a one-trick pony. Matthews' defensive game has earned him Selke Trophy votes in each of the last six seasons.

When Matthews is on the ice, the Americans are capable of scoring from anywhere in the offensive zone.

6. Jack Eichel | C | USA

One of the best two-way centers in the NHL, Eichel has been making plays all over the ice for the U.S. through its first five games. Eichel can excel in every situation, and he's currently on pace for a 111-point season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Coach Mike Sullivan has leaned on Eichel a lot at these Olympics, and that won't stop now.

I'd expect Eichel to be matched up against Connor McDavid whenever possible, and while that is a big challenge for any player, the American center is capable of holding his own.

5. Connor Hellebuyck | G | USA

Hellebuyck has a strong argument to be the best goalie in the league. He's a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the reigning NHL MVP. When Hellebuyck is on his game, there's little that an opponent can do. Hellebuyck is 6-foot-4 and rarely out of position, making him incredibly tough to beat, and he has been great for the Americans in Milan.

Over the last three seasons, Hellebuyck has saved 77.5 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick. The next closest goalie is Andrei Vasilevskiy at 52.2. Canada's Jordan Binnington is below water at -6.54.

4. Quinn Hughes | D | USA

What Quinn Hughes brings to this U.S. team was evident in that dramatic win over Sweden in the quarterfinals. Despite playing big minutes, Hughes was a workhorse in overtime, right up until he ended the game by firing a laser beam past Jacob Markstrom. Hughes is one of the best skaters in the world, and he's able to pair that with his high hockey IQ.

The U.S. can deploy Hughes in any situation, and I have a hunch Canada will see a lot of him on Sunday morning. Hughes is one of a few defensemen who can skate with Canada's biggest stars and not look overmatched.

3. Cale Makar | D | Canada

A two-time Norris Trophy winner (who is gunning to make it three in 2026), Makar is a dynamic player who impacts games in a similar fashion as Hughes. Makar is special, especially with the puck on his stick, as he uses his skating, stickhandling and vision to make plays that few players can.

Since his rookie campaign in 2019-20, Makar leads all defensemen with 485 points, which also ranks 16th among all skaters. Makar is a threat to make a big play from anywhere on the ice -- from a stretch pass springing a teammate to wheeling around the offensive zone.

2. Nathan MacKinnon | C | Canada

It's unfair that, in addition to Connor McDavid, the Canadians also have MacKinnon at their disposal. He would be the best player on any other team in these Olympics, and he is playing at a Hart Trophy level for the Avalanche in 2025-26. MacKinnon leads the NHL with 40 goals, and he has seven points in this tournament.

MacKinnon is a versatile player who can win with speed, power or some combination of both. However you want to play, he's more than happy to beat you.

1. Connor McDavid | C | Canada

McDavid is the best player in the world, and as if he needed to prove that fact, he leads the tournament in assists (11) and points (13). Since his rookie season in 2015-26, McDavid leads the NHL in assists (783) and points (1,178), and he ranks fifth in goals (395). He's also a three-time Hart Trophy winner, a Conn Smythe Trophy winner, a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner and Maurice Richard Trophy winner.

One of the few things missing from McDavid's trophy case is a gold medal, and he seems determined to get one of those in Milan. Slowing him down will be a tall task, even for the Americans' elite defense.