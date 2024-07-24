For the first time since 2008, the United States men have returned to the Olympic games, and Wednesday they'll open play against hosts France in Marseille. With the tournament happening right after Copa America, the USMNT stars may not be in Paris, but that doesn't mean that Marko Mitrovic doesn't have a talented squad at his disposal. Due to how long it takes to play a soccer tournament during a protracted period like the Olympics, the United States will take the pitch before the opening ceremony but they'll also have quite the task facing host nation France right out of the gate.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Wednesday, July 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Orange Velodrome -- Marseille, France

TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: France -255; Draw +300; United States +550

Storylines

United States: At the beginning of the Olympics, not only will the United States need to think about balancing their excitement coming into this major tournament but they'll also need to prepare for facing a team as talented as France.

"This moment is surreal, most people dream about being an Olympian, and to be here now, the treatment and everything is incredible. We've been here with the team for 12 days now in France and it's been great to settle in and be around the guys," midfielder Tanner Tessmann said ahead of th game. "We're feeling really confident and comfortable with the group and who we've brought so we're really looking forward to it."

That time to settle could prove key as it gives the United States time to work through their nerves before getting into things against France. This team will look to better the performance of the team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where the United States secured a fourth-place finish. That team was led by young players such as Landon Donovan, Josh Wolff, Jef Agoos and Brad Friedel. Looking at some of those names shows what the Olympics can mean for senior team chances. This group has had strong performances together and also have the experience of facing France previously to lean on.

France: Competing in 13 previous Olympic Games, France are no strangers to this tournament but they've only recently been regulars. Prior to 2020, France had failed to qualify for five straight tournaments but now they're back and expected to win on home soil. Led by Thierry Henry, who coached in Major League Soccer with CF Montreal, France will be familiar with the some of these Americans players. Henry did need to deal with teams wanting to keep their players who were called into the squad but that is an issue that Mitrovic also needed to deal with. But behind Alexandre Lacazette and Jean-Philippe Mateta as his overaged players, Henry will have the experience to lean on that the United States could only dream of.

Prediction

France will prove to have too much talent starting off the Olympics in style with a victory over the United States. It will be a moment to grow from as these teams won't be separated by much. Pick: France 2, United States 1

