Team USA vs. Canada: Live updates, score and where to watch as American women face rivals for gold medal

For the seventh time in Olympic history, Team USA and Canada will meet in the gold medal game. If the first six matchups are any indication of what to expect, four one-goal games with two going to overtime, fans should be in for a treat when the two bitter rivals meet on Thursday afternoon.

The 2026 Winter Olympics have been a breeze for the Americans, at least that's how it's looked from the outside. Team USA has outscored opponents 31-1 and posted five consecutive shutouts. The last time the U.S. allowed a goal was during the second period of its Olympic opener against Finland.

One of the five ensuing shutouts was a 5-0 blowout of Canada in the preliminary round. The Americans outclassed the Canadians in every facet of the game, and they handed Canada its first Olympic shutout in team history. Canada was without captain Marie-Philip Poulin, a notorious thorn in the Americans' side, but she will play in the gold medal game.

The U.S. doesn't need any extra motivation today, but it will have some. Captain Hilary Knight is skating in her last Olympic game --16 years after her first. If Knight registers a goal in this game, she'll break the U.S. women's hockey career records for goals and points.

Where to watch USA vs. Canada