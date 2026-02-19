Skip to Main Content
Team USA vs. Canada: Live updates, score and where to watch as American women face rivals for gold medal

The Americans look for just their third gold medal in the event against their fiercest rivals

For the seventh time in Olympic history, Team USA and Canada will meet in the gold medal game. If the first six matchups are any indication of what to expect, four one-goal games with two going to overtime, fans should be in for a treat when the two bitter rivals meet on Thursday afternoon.

The 2026 Winter Olympics have been a breeze for the Americans, at least that's how it's looked from the outside. Team USA has outscored opponents 31-1 and posted five consecutive shutouts. The last time the U.S. allowed a goal was during the second period of its Olympic opener against Finland.

Austin Nivison
One of the five ensuing shutouts was a 5-0 blowout of Canada in the preliminary round. The Americans outclassed the Canadians in every facet of the game, and they handed Canada its first Olympic shutout in team history. Canada was without captain Marie-Philip Poulin, a notorious thorn in the Americans' side, but she will play in the gold medal game.

The U.S. doesn't need any extra motivation today, but it will have some. Captain Hilary Knight is skating in her last Olympic game --16 years after her first. If Knight registers a goal in this game, she'll break the U.S. women's hockey career records for goals and points.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game on Wednesday with live coverage and updates.

Where to watch USA vs. Canada

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 19 | Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Milano Santagiulia Arena -- Milan, Italy
  • TV: USA
USA is controlling the pace now

2nd Period: Canada 1, USA 0

The Americans have spent a lot of time in the Canadians' zone throughout this second period, and they have generated quite a few scoring chances in the process. The U.S. has yet to bury one, but it has come close. The puck just got behind Desbiens in the crease, but Britta Curl-Salemme wasn't able to poke it home thanks to a tie-up from Canada defender Erin Ambrose.

@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 7:18 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 2:18 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 7:18 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 2:18 pm EST
 
USA starting to find a rhythm

2nd Period: Canada 1, USA 0

The U.S. has given up a goal, but this period has been much better than the first in terms of the team's ability to control play. The Americans have had some longer shifts in the Canadian zone, and they've created some dangerous scoring chances. Unfortunately for the U.S., it hasn't been able to get one past Ann-Renee Desbiens, but the pressure has been there.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 7:13 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 2:13 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 7:09 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 2:09 pm EST
 
Canada strikes first shorthanded

2nd Period: Canada 1, USA 0

Welp, the Americans now trail for the first time all tournament. Thanks to a funky bounce off the glass, Canada got a shorthanded 2-on-1 opportunity. Kristin O'Neill finished off the play, which began with a perfect feed from Laura Stacey. The U.S. just took its first real punch of the Olympics. How does it respond?

 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 7:04 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 2:04 pm EST
 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 7:01 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 2:01 pm EST
 
USA has a need for speed

Start of 2nd Period: USA 0, Canada 0

One of the Americans' biggest advantages in the 5-0 preliminary round win was their ability to come at the Canadians in waves with speed up and down the lineup. Canada has negated that advantage so far in the gold medal game, setting up a blockade in the neutral zone and forcing the U.S. to dump the puck or turn it over. As the U.S. looks to get on its toes, here are a couple things to watch over the next 20 minutes:

1. Speed kills: Team USA was flying around in its prelim win over Canada -- winning every race for a loose puck and eliminating all time and space for Canadian puck carriers. We haven't seen that element of the Americans' game through one period in this meeting. Team USA has to exit its own zone more cleanly so it can build speed through the neutral zone and really challenge Canada at its own blue line. The Americans have made life too easy on Canadian defenders.

2. Special teams stepping up: The U.S. penalty kill did its job in the first period, thwarting a pair of Canadian power play opportunities. As is usually the case, your goalie has to be your best penalty killer, and Aerin Frankel was exactly that for Team USA. The Americans will begin the second period on the power play, and it'll be up to that unit to create some momentum, ideally by finding the back of the net.

 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:46 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:46 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:45 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:45 pm EST
 
USA, Canada even after first period

End of 1st Period: USA 0, Canada 0

You would not be able to tell the Americans dominated the preliminary round matchup between these teams by a score of 5-0 based on that first period. Canada was all over the U.S., stifling the Americans in the neutral zone and doing some good work on the forecheck. The only reason the U.S. doesn't face a 1-0 or 2-0 deficit right now is due to the efforts of goalie Aerin Frankel, who made 10 saves in that opening frame. The Americans will have to regroup and get back to their game at intermission.

 
USA kills off another Canadian power play

1st Period: USA 0, Canada 0

Team USA has not played its finest period, but it remains unscathed to this point. The Canadians just had their second power play of the game, and the Americans managed to remain perfect on the kill. Hayley Scamurra nearly had a shorthanded breakaway opportunity, but Renata Fast closed to nix the scoring chance before it happened.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:34 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:34 pm EST
 
Canada has U.S. on its heels

1st Period: USA 0, Canada 0

For the first time all tournament, the Americans are on their heels. The Canadians have been excellent in the neutral zone, a stark contrast to the preliminary round game. Canada is either turning the U.S. over between the blue lines or forcing the Americans to dump the puck into the Canadian zone. Once the Canadian defenders regain possession, they are pushing the puck up ice for a quick transition into attack mode.

 
Canada fails to capitalize on early power play

1st Period: USA 0, Canada 0

Team USA made an unforced error by taking a penalty for too many players on the ice. Canada was been the better team through the first five minutes, and it was rewarded by the hockey gods with a power play opportunity. The Americans have been perfect on the penalty kill in these Olympics, and that unit got another clutch kill here. The U.S. penalty killers had great stick positioning, and goalie Aerin Frankel made a couple huge saves.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:14 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:14 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:13 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:13 pm EST
 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:13 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:13 pm EST
 
Time for another chapter of USA vs. Canada

Start of 1st Period: USA 0, Canada 0

The puck is down, and we're about to write another chapter in the rivalry between Canada and the U.S. The Americans are looking for their third gold medal in women's hockey, and the Canadians are looking to repeat after standing atop the podium in 2022. The margins in the previous six games have typically been razor-thin, so we should be in store for some of the best hockey of the Olympics.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:06 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:06 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 6:03 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 1:03 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 5:52 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 12:52 pm EST
 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 5:52 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 12:52 pm EST
 
Caroline Harvey's superstar moment

The breakout star of these Olympics has been American defender Caroline Harvey. Matthew Tkachuk has already compared her to Bobby Orr, and who I am to disagree with the assessement?

Harvey does where No. 4, but the comparisons to Orr don't stop there. Harvey, the leading scorer in the tournament with nine points, is capable of controlling the game from the blue line. She's an incredibly smooth skater with exceptional vision and patience, as we've seen numerous times throughout the Olympics.

Harvey has posted multiple three-point games, and she's the best player on the ice when she's in the game. If the U.S. is going to take down its biggest rival for a gold medal, Harvey should be one of the stars leading the charge.

 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 5:40 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 12:40 pm EST
 
Can the U.S. keep rolling?

This American team has been a freight train at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Any team in its way has been steamrolled, including Canada. The Canadians are capable of providing more resistance, but how much exactly?

The U.S. boasts a plus-30 goal differential, and a win today would seal what is arguably the most dominant Olympic hockey run ever. When these two teams met in the preliminary round, the Americans overwhelmed the Canadians with speed. America chose to take a younger roster to Italy, and Canada went with experience. That was evident -- in the best way for Team USA and the worst way for Canada.

Will that experience, which includes the addition of Marie-Philip Poulin, make more of a difference in the gold medal game? Poulin alone gives Canada more of a chance as she has tormented the Americans in past gold medal games, but the gap just looked so large in last week's 5-0 preliminary round win that it's hard to believe Poulin can close it on her own.

 
@usahockey via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 5:32 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 12:32 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 19, 2026, 5:26 PM
Feb. 19, 2026, 12:26 pm EST
