Teen victim of Larry Nassar: MSU is still billing me for abuser's 'treatments'

Four days after former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar complained to the judge at his sentencing hearing that listening to sex abuse victim impact statements was "detrimental to his mental health," a 15-year-old speaker said that MSU is still charging her for "treatments" she received from Nassar years ago.

In the wake of a report that 14 different people on the MSU staff were "warned of Nassar abuse" in the decades leading up to his arrest, Emma An Miller became the 95th person to address Nassar in court this week. And she said the university's sports medicine clinic is still seeking payments from her family -- even though she alleges that she herself was among the more than 100 women who claim to have been assaulted by the former doctor.

As Deadspin reported, Miller said on Monday that she sought treatment from Nassar while at MSU and "considered him to be a male role model" before the ex-Olympic specialist abused her. But that hasn't stopped the sports medicine clinic, per Miller, who said her "mom is still getting billed for appointments where I was sexually assaulted."

Miller joined other women in following up an additional 80 testimonies regarding abuse at the hands of Nassar, many of which were delivered in the hearing's original four-day schedule last week. On Friday, former Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman spoke out against the disgraced doctor, who has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography.