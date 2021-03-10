Thomas Bach was re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee in an unopposed campaign, according to the Associated Press. His victory means he'll serve another four-year term, ending in 2025.

Bach, a German lawyer, won his reelection by a margin of 93-1 with four abstentions among voting members.

"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming vote of confidence and trust," Bach said during an online meeting of IOC members, per AP.

To say that the 67-year-old Olympic official's reign as president has been eventful would be an understatement. His first eight years on the job involved not only the enormous Russian doping scandal, and the first Olympic Games that were not played on their original dates during peacetime.

Even with the latter taking place, the confidence in his leadership is there. Perhaps it has something to do with Bach's staunch commitment to the 2021 Tokyo Games, which the coronavirus pandemic has cast much doubt over. It could also be the sponsorship and broadcast deals he secured for the IOC until 2032.

Regardless, he'll be leading the IOC through the Summer Games in Paris in 2024.