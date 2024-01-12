French skier Alexis Pinturault crashed during a World Cup super-G race on Friday and had to be airlifted from the course as a result. Pinturault, who was the overall World Cup champion in 2021 and a three-time Olympic medalist, crashed when landing on the Silberhorn jump as he approached the final section of the Lauberhorn course at Wengen.

Race staff placed a warming cover on top of Pinturault while they waited for a helicopter to arrive and airlift him to a local hospital. The race ended up being delayed by 25 minutes before it was won by Cyprien Sarrazin, who is a French teammate of Pinturault.

"We know that he was conscious and that's the most important," Sarrazin told Swiss broadcaster RTS.

French media outlets reported that Pinturault tore his ACL in his left knee as a result of the crash. When the crash occurred, Pinturault's skis detached when he toppled down the mountain, and he slid an estimated 50 meters before coming to a complete stop.

The 32-year-old and his wife, Romane, had just welcomed their daughter, Olympe, into the world last Saturday in the Swiss capital of Bern.

Pinturault has 34 career World Cup racing wins under his belt, including one in super-G. The French skiing star won a bronze medal in super-G at the 2023 world championships in Courchevel.