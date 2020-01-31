Tokyo Olympic organizers shoot down cancellation rumors amid coronavirus outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak spreading in China, there's been a growing concern that the 2020 Olympics -- which begin in just six months -- are in jeopardy. However, Tokyo Olympic organizers revealed that there are no plans to postpone or cancel the upcoming games.

"We have never discussed cancelling the games," Tokyo organizers told the Associated Press in a statement. "Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary."

Japan hasn't reported any deaths from the coronavirus. The outbreak has led to more than 200 deaths in China, and the United States State Department is warning Americans not to travel to China. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has also urged travelers not to visit China.

The International Olympic Committee met with the World Health Organization to speak about the coronavirus outbreak.

"Preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue as planned," the IOC said in a statement. "It is normal practice for the IOC to collaborate with all the main UN agencies, as necessary, in the lead up to the games and this naturally includes the WHO."

Some Olympic qualifying events have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the World Athletics governing body announced that the World Athletics Indoor Championships were being postponed to 2021. The Indoor Championships were originally scheduled to take place in Nanjing in mid-March.

In addition, the first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races were canceled due to the coronavirus. The races were originally scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16. The men's downhill and super-G races were scheduled to take place during the two-day period.