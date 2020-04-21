Tokyo Olympic organizers upset after IOC claims Japan will pay cost of postponed games

Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee have not yet agreed on who will foot the bill for the postponed 2020 Olympics and on Tuesday the stalemate escalated. An argument broke out over who would pay for the games when Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya announced that the Olympic organizing committee asked the IOC to take down a specific comment from their website. The comment on the site alleged that Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe had agreed that Japan would pay for the majority of the postponement costs, according to the Associated Press.

The IOC's statement claimed Abe said that Japan "will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs."

Abe's spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, shot down the IOC's claims and said "is no such agreement related to additional cost stemming from the postponement."

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, postponing the Olympics until next summer is costing between $2 and $6 billion, according to reports in Japan, though an official estimate has yet to be given.

According to the Associated Press, Japan is spending $12.6 billion to put the 2020 Olympics together, but a government audit report believes that the real amount is double that. In addition, organizing committee documents suggest that the IOC has already given $1.3 billion in order to organize the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23, 2021.