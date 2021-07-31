Team USA Baseball faces a critical test on Saturday morning in its second group-stage game when it takes on South Korea in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The winner will get a playoff bye, after both won their openers against Israel. The Americans got off to a roaring start at Olympics 2020 on Friday morning with an 8-1 victory, while South Korea needed 10 innings and two hit batsmen to win 6-5 on Thursday. The South Koreans won the gold medal at the 2008 Summer Games, and the Americans took bronze. That was the last time baseball was played at the Olympics, and it won't be back in 2024.

USA vs. South Korea money line: USA -190, South Korea +160

USA vs. South Korea run line: USA -1.5



USA vs. Southe Korea over-under: 8 runs



USA: Tyler Austin has 39 homers over two seasons with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars.

South Korea: Eui-Ji Yang has 71 RBIs in 73 games with NC Dinos in the KBO this season.



Why you should back Team USA

The Americans might be missing the sport's biggest stars as MLB refused to release any players to compete in Japan, but they have plenty of experience. Tyler Austin was the star in Friday's game, driving in three runs with a home run and a double. The 30-year-old, who had 17 home runs in 69 games with the Yankees and Twins in 2018, has played in this stadium with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars the past two seasons. Outfielder Bubba Starling, a Royals minor-league who was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, drove in two runs against Israel.

The team has plenty of leadership, with infielders Todd Frazier and Eddy Alvarez experienced hands who can do damage on offense. Alvarez, 31, is in the Marlins' minor-league system and won a relay silver medal in speed skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Friday. Frazier, who has played 11 seasons in the majors, hit .400 with two home runs in qualifying and scored a run Friday. Starters Scott Kazmir and Edwin Jackson relievers David Robertson and Brandon Dickson provide a strong backbone for the pitching staff.

Why you should back South Korea

The South Koreans come in as the third-ranked team in the world, a spot ahead of the Americans. They are one of the tournament favorites, along with Japan and the USA, and will be eager to put in a stronger performance Saturday after needing consecutive hit batsmen to beat Israel in extra innings. The team opted for youth in this tournament, and the young players will be hungry to shine on this stage. Outfielder Hyun-Soo Kim the key veteran. The 33-year-old was on the 2008 gold medal-winning team and had a home run in Thursday's opener.

The lineup is dominated by up-and-coming Korean League players, with 21-year-old outfielder and DH Baek-Ho Kang one of the stars. He is hitting .395 with 10 home runs in the KBO this year. The team is stacked at catcher with 18-year-old Min-Ho Kang, who started Thursday's game, and veteran Eui-Ji Yang. The 34-year-old Yang is hitting .348 with 20 home runs with NC Dinos. Yang, Kang and Jung-Hoo Lee are the top three in batting average in the KBO. Closer Seung-Hwan Oh also was a member of the 2008 champions and will provide critical leadership.

