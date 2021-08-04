South Korea can return to baseball's gold medal game when it takes on host country Japan in a semifinal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. The last time baseball was an Olympic sport, in 2008 in Beijing, the South Koreans won the gold medal. That same year Japan reached the bronze medal game but lost to the United States. The loser on Wednesday will drop into the loser's bracket and be forced to win a game to reach the gold medal game.

Japan vs. South Korea run line: Japan -1.5

Japan vs. South Korea over-under: 8 runs

Japan vs. South Korea money line: Japan -280, South Korea +230

JAP: Team averages 6.0 runs per game, which is tied for first

KOR: South Korea leads the Olympics in batting average (.329)

Why you should back Japan

In a quest to win gold on home soil, Japan has fielded a team of domestic professional stars. The Japanese roster features center fielder Yuki Yanagita, who won the Pacific League MVP and Japan Series MVP awards last season, as well as former Central League MVP Tetsudo Yamada and former Central League batting champion Seiya Suzuki.

In addition, Japan will have its ace on the mound in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A righty with a 98 mile per hour fastball and who is highly coveted by MLB teams, Yamamoto has a 1.82 ERA in 113.2 innings this season. He went six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against the Dominican Republic earlier in the Olympics and will be on six-days' rest.

Why you should back South Korea

The South Koreans have pitched better than Japan so far in Tokyo. South Korea has a 3.44 ERA so far in the Olympics, which ranks second in the field behind the United States. In the South Koreans' last game, they limited Israel to one run on three hits in an 11-1 victory. Meanwhile Japan has a 4.18 ERA, which ranks fourth.

In addition, South Korea has dominated the series against Japan in the Olympics. The South Koreans haven't lost to Japan in the Summer Games since 1996 though baseball has not been an Olympic sport since 2008.

